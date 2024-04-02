Govinda Lauds Akshay Kumar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer, Boosts Jackky Bhagnani's Confidence

Film producer Jackky Bhagnani recently shared Govinda's reaction after previewing the trailer for the much-anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, set to release in 2024. Govinda, who starred in the original 1998 movie alongside Amitabh Bachchan, complimented the director Ali Abbas Zafar's vision, indicating that the movie transcends typical film production to become cinema. This feedback not only heightened Bhagnani's confidence but also highlighted the anticipation surrounding this action-packed comedy.

Govinda's Endorsement and Its Impact

During a personal visit to Govinda's residence, Jackky Bhagnani received the veteran actor's blessings and words of encouragement for the upcoming project. Govinda's approval, particularly his praise for director Ali Abbas Zafar, has been a significant morale booster for the team. Given Govinda's legendary status in Bollywood and his role in the original film, his endorsement carries a lot of weight, suggesting that the upcoming release is on the right track to captivate audiences just as the original did.

Anticipation for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan