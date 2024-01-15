en English
Business

Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad’s B2C Segment

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad’s B2C Segment

In a significant move to bolster its operations in India, educational technology firm upGrad has named Govind Kumar as the new President for the Working Professionals (B2C) segment. Kumar, a seasoned veteran with a decade of experience in the retail and consumer arenas, previously steered Hopscotch’s business trajectory in India, catapulting it to become a direct-to-consumer (D2C) leader in the Kid’s Fashion sector. His new mandate at upGrad involves spearheading Sales, Marketing, and Content for university-led long-format courses.

Driving Technological Advancements at upGrad

Kumar’s appointment signals upGrad’s intent to escalate its operational footprint in India and enhance its profit and loss (P&L) performance. A key part of his role will be driving technological advancements at upGrad, ensuring the company’s products are in sync with market demands. His proven track record in product excellence, category expansion, and user growth is set to fortify upGrad’s brand leadership in the market.

upGrad’s Commitment to Excellence

Mayank Kumar, co-founder and Managing Director of upGrad, underscored the company’s commitment to excellence and its ambition to impact more lives while maintaining a positive bottom line. The appointment of Govind Kumar is a testament to this drive, reflecting upGrad’s determination to double down on efforts for a robust bottom line.

Govind Kumar’s Vision for upGrad

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Govind Kumar is eager to bring his expertise to the table to propel upGrad’s growth. Recognizing India’s young demographic and potential as a significant knowledge contributor, he is geared to leverage this potential in his new role at upGrad.

Business Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

