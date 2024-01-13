Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan: Pongal Celebration, Puducherry Recovery, and Women Empowerment

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, set the tone for the Pongal festival by celebrating ‘Bhogi’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. This event marked the commencement of the four-day long Pongal festivities, a video of which trended on social media.

Soundararajan’s Visit to Puducherry

Before the festivities, Soundararajan had visited areas in Puducherry affected by rainwater stagnation on January 8. She directed officials to alleviate the situation by removing blockages in the sewage canals, thoroughly cleaning the streets, and spraying medicines to deter unsanitary conditions.

Women Empowerment Seminar

In addition to her administrative duties and festival celebrations, Soundararajan attended a ‘District Women Empowerment Seminar’ in Erode district, organized by a private entity. In her address, she underscored the importance of the seminar and the potential influence of women’s economic freedom on their overall liberty.

Encouraging Women Entrepreneurship

Soundararajan used the seminar platform to encourage women to embark on entrepreneurial journeys for economic independence. She urged them to commence their own ventures, irrespective of the scale, emphasizing the significant role women entrepreneurs play in ensuring livelihoods. Her advocacy for women’s entrepreneurship during the Pongal celebration was an added highlight of the event.