Agriculture

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Joins Bhogi Festival Celebrations in Hyderabad

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Joins Bhogi Festival Celebrations in Hyderabad

The Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, played an active role in the Bhogi festival celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on January 13. The Bhogi festival marks the commencement of the four-day Pongal festivities, a significant cultural and harvest event, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Personal Contributions and Celebratory Rituals

Soundararajan’s involvement in the celebrations extended beyond the ceremonial. She contributed personally to the construction of the Rama Mandir and released a song in Hindi and Telugu, dedicated to Lord Rama. Soundararajan presided over the traditional cooking and distribution of ‘Pongal’, a dish symbolic of the festival, to the public. She conveyed her wishes for Sankranti and Bhogi to the people of Telangana and the entire country, emphasizing the importance of happiness and development.

Celebrations Gain Social Media Traction

A 1 minute and 16 seconds long video of the Bhogi festivities at Raj Bhavan has garnered attention on various social media platforms. The video showcases the Governor’s active involvement in the celebrations, her interactions with people, and the vibrant atmosphere.

Concurrent Harvest Activities in Madurai

In related festive news, the harvest of sugarcane has begun in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in anticipation of the Pongal festival. The harvesting period coincides with Pongal celebrations, reinforcing the festival’s association with agricultural prosperity and thanksgiving.

The Bhogi festival celebrations and concurrent harvest activities in Madurai encapsulate the cultural vibrancy and traditional practices associated with Pongal – a time of jubilation and thanksgiving in South India.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

