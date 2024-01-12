en English
Governor Shukla Urges PM Modi for Infrastructural Development in Himachal Border Villages

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Governor Shukla Urges PM Modi for Infrastructural Development in Himachal Border Villages

In a proactive move to curb migration and boost development in border villages, Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting focused on strengthening rural infrastructure in these areas, with a particular emphasis on settling residents permanently as a stabilizing measure.

Revitalizing Border Districts through Vibrant Village Programme

The discussion revolved around the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme, an initiative aimed at revitalizing border districts by enhancing local facilities. Governor Shukla underscored the importance of this programme in combating local migration and fostering a sense of belonging among the residents. He emphasized that its successful execution would not only improve the lives of citizens but also bolster the strategic positioning of these border villages.

Supporting Army Personnel and Local Populace

In addition to the infrastructural development, Governor Shukla also highlighted the necessity of providing additional facilities to Indian Army personnel stationed in these strategic locations. Such measures, he noted, would not only benefit the army but also the local populace, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the two. This balance, the Governor believes, could serve as a catalyst for growth and security in these regions.

Emphasis on Natural Farming and Anti-Drug Campaigns

During the meeting, Governor Shukla briefed the Prime Minister about the promotion of natural farming in Himachal Pradesh and the ongoing campaign against drug addiction. These efforts, he stressed, were integral to the overall development and well-being of the state’s communities. He also informed the Prime Minister about his visits to tribal villages under the Vibrant Village Programme, underscoring the need for further infrastructure development to prevent local migration.

In a related development, Governor Shukla and his wife, Janaki Shukla, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the previous evening. The details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

