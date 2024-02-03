Government Sets New Operational Limits for School Buses to Enhance Student Safety

In an important update, the state government has revised the scheme governing the operation of Balrath buses - the vehicles used for transporting school students. The revision comes in the wake of a recent accident in Cuncolim, where a Balrath bus overturned on the highway at Balli, leading to injuries to several students.

Setting Operational Boundaries

The government has now set specific radius limits within which these buses must operate. The new rules stipulate that for school and high school students, the buses are required to operate within a 5 km radius of the school. For higher secondary students, the operational radius is set at 7 km. The onus of ensuring adherence to these rules and the responsibility for any incidents that occur if the buses operate beyond these limits will fall on the management of the educational institutions.

A Step Towards Safety and Punctuality

This decision to specify a radius is primarily aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring the safety of the students. It also seeks to encourage punctuality, thereby improving the readiness and ability of students to learn by ensuring they can attend classes without physical or mental strain.

Remuneration and Responsibility

The revised scheme also outlines the remuneration for the drivers and attendants of these buses. The salaries are paid by the institutions from grants provided by the education department. This system aims to facilitate the transportation of school children, further encouraging safety and punctuality, and ultimately fostering a conducive learning environment.