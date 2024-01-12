Government Pledges Wage Review for Anganwadi Workers Amidst Ongoing Strike

In a significant development, the state government has pledged to review and increase the wages for Anganwadi workers and helpers by July. This announcement emerged in the wake of a series of negotiations between a Group of Ministers and the unions representing the striking workers. Over one lakh Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh have been on strike since December 12, calling for better pay, working conditions, and benefits.

Demands of the Striking Workers

The striking workers are pressing for a salary of Rs 26,000, gratuity, paid medical leaves, recognition of mini workers as main workers, retirement benefits, and pension. They are also seeking the implementation of the Supreme Court order for gratuity, health insurance, an increase in the budget for welfare programs, and other demands. These demands stem from an increase in workload and challenges due to poor infrastructure and lack of reimbursement for travel expenses.

Government’s Approach to the Strike

The government’s advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, communicated to the media late on Friday night that the government has shown a positive and restrained approach to the strike. He revealed that 9 out of 10 demands made by the striking workers have been resolved. The commitment to increase salaries, however, is contingent on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy resuming power after the upcoming elections.

The Significance of the Government’s Pledge

The government’s pledge to revise wages is seen as a significant step towards addressing the concerns of the Anganwadi workers, who play a pivotal role in the implementation of various child welfare programs across the state. Nevertheless, the strike will continue in all districts as the main demand has not been met yet. Despite the government’s offer to enhance retirement benefits and increase salaries later, the union leaders insist on a written agreement, which the government has yet to provide.