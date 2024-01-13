en English
Business

Government Pledges Support for Legitimate Direct Selling Business, Warns Against Illegal Activities

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Government Pledges Support for Legitimate Direct Selling Business, Warns Against Illegal Activities

In a recent conference hosted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohi Kumar Singh made a decisive statement towards the direct selling industry. He asserted the government’s stance on supporting the industry as long as its business model remains legitimate. However, he also issued a stern warning, stating that government intervention would be imminent if businesses were found to be involved in money circulation or ponzi schemes.

Navigating the Negative Perceptions

During his address, Singh highlighted the prevalent negative perceptions surrounding the direct selling industry. He urged businesses to foster greater transparency and clarity in their operations, emphasizing that the government could not be misled. Despite these challenges, Singh reassured that the government had no intentions to interfere with the direct selling business model, which often involves multiple layers of product distribution.

Direct Selling: A Growing Market

Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary General of CAIT, described direct selling as an integral component of retail trade. He revealed the current market size to be a staggering Rs 50,000 crore, with an ambitious goal to double this figure within the year. Khandelwal also stressed the importance of identifying and addressing “bad elements” within the industry to safeguard its integrity.

Empowering Women through Direct Selling

In a move to celebrate International Women’s Day, CAIT is gearing up to organize a conclave for women direct sellers on March 8. This initiative underscores the role of women in the direct selling industry and aims to empower them further. The direct selling industry in India, with its rapid growth and turnover of about Rs 50 thousand crores, directly engages over 1.25 crore individuals, thereby influencing multiple facets of the economy.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

