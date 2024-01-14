Government Pledges INR 350 Crore to Boost Forest and Water Tourism in Vidarbha

On January 14, 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a landmark initiative designed to bolster tourism in the Vidarbha region. A staggering budget of INR 350 crore has been allocated for this plan, specifically targeting the enhancement of forest and water tourism sectors. This strategic investment aims to stimulate the region’s economy, foster local employment, and promote environmental conservation.

A Dual Focus: Economic Growth and Conservation

The plan embraces a dual-pronged approach; on one hand, it seeks to stimulate economic growth and on the other, it is designed to conserve the rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems of Vidarbha. The initiative includes a generous allocation of INR 100 crore to Bhandara district and INR 250 crore to Nagpur district. These funds are earmarked for the development of various facilities, with the aim to enhance the overall tourist experience in the region while simultaneously generating employment.

Infrastructure Development and Visitor Experience

Several high-impact initiatives such as the Ambhora cable-stayed bridge, Pahela-Ambhora cement concrete road, and Wainganga-Nalganga river interlinking project, are part of the plan. These are expected to not only provide a much-needed boost to overall employment in various sectors but also attract tourists from around the world. Moreover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced plans to introduce a light and sound show at Ambhora, following the model of Nagpur’s Futala Lake. This addition is expected to further enhance the visitor experience and contribute to the region’s economic development.

The Promise of Sustainable Tourism

By focusing on the forest and water tourism sectors, the government has clearly signaled its intention to balance robust economic development with the preservation of Vidarbha’s unique ecosystems. This substantial investment is expected to be utilized for infrastructure development, improvement of visitor facilities, and the implementation of conservation efforts that ensure the sustainable practice of tourism. The plan stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to eco-tourism and its potential to create new opportunities for employment and business growth in the region.