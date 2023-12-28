Government Mulls ‘Bharat Rice’ Introduction to Tackle Inflation

In a bid to counter rising rice inflation in India, the government is considering the introduction of Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice under the ‘Bharat’ brand. However, the discounted rate for this initiative is still under deliberation, forming a critical aspect of this strategy aimed at increasing domestic rice availability.

‘Bharat Rice’: A Potential Game-Changer

The proposal to retail ‘Bharat rice’ comes in the wake of tepid responses to the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) auctions. Currently, FCI offers rice at a reserve price of Rs 29 per kilogram through OMSS. The decision on whether ‘Bharat rice’ will be sold at this rate or a lower one is pending, awaiting a verdict from a Group of Ministers.

Previous Efforts to Stabilize Prices

This is not the first time the government has initiated such measures. Previously, the government has facilitated the sale of wheat flour and pulses under the Bharat brand via outlets run by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), and Kendriya Bhandar.

OMSS Auctions: A Slight Disappointment

Despite these efforts, FCI’s performance in selling rice through OMSS this year has been relatively underwhelming, with only 3.04 lakh tonnes of rice sold, compared to 82.89 lakh tonnes of wheat. This disparity illuminates the challenges the government faces in managing rice prices.

The Pressure of Inflation and Elections

The urgency of the situation is further amplified by a 13% year-on-year rice inflation. The impending 2024 general elections put additional pressure on the government to stabilize key food prices, making this a significant point of focus in their strategy.