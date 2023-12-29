en English
Business

Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors

In a strategic move that is likely to impact millions of investors, the Indian government has announced an uptick in the interest rates for two key small savings schemes for the first quarter of 2024. The rates for the 3-year time deposits and the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme have been revised upwards, offering investors a more lucrative return on their savings.

Boosting Small Savings

The interest rate for 3-year time deposits has seen a surge of 10 basis points (bps), elevating the new rate to 7.1%. This marks a notable increase from the previous rate, offering enhanced returns for investors. Simultaneously, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, a government-backed savings scheme for the girl child, has seen a more substantial increase of 20 bps, adjusting the new rate to 8.2%.

Responding to Economic Trends

The decision to adjust these rates comes in response to broader economic trends. With the government’s interest rates being linked to the yields of 10-year Government Securities in the secondary market, the reference period of September-November 2023 indicated a notable jump in yields on government bonds. This factor has likely driven the decision to boost the interest rates for these small savings schemes.

Implications for Savers

The increase in rates is set to have a significant impact on the earnings of individuals who have invested in these schemes. This strategic move could potentially encourage more savings in the coming quarter, making these schemes more attractive to investors. With the highest interest rate on a standard savings account currently standing at 5.84%, and the average APY for a traditional savings account at 0.23%, the revised rates present a compelling opportunity for savers.

While the rates for some schemes have been revised, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) rates have been kept unchanged. However, with the government considering further revisions for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, investors will be keenly watching for future developments.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

