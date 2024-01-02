Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar

With a vision to transform Srinagar into a global tourism hotspot, the government has given the green light for a world-class amusement park at Tattoo Ground. The project is set to be governed by a high-powered committee, encompassing representatives from various key departments, including Home, Finance, Housing & Urban Development, Tourism, Revenue, and Law. The committee will be spearheaded by the Administrative Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department, with additional members from the Municipal Corporation Srinagar, the Srinagar Development Authority, and the Town Planning Organization Kashmir. The committee’s composition is structured to encourage inter-departmental collaboration and streamline project execution.

A Special Purpose Vehicle for the Master Plan

The committee is mandated to devise a comprehensive roadmap for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structure, a key component in the project’s implementation. This framework will be established based on a Request for Proposal (RFP), in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP, an esteemed organization engaged to provide transaction and investment advice for the amusement park’s development. This strategic partnership signals the government’s intent to adopt best practices from the corporate world, ensuring the project’s financial and operational feasibility.

Tasked with Key Responsibilities

Apart from crafting the SPV structure, the committee’s responsibilities extend to reviewing and recommending the draft bid document, managing the RFP process end-to-end, and selecting the concessionaire to sign the concession agreement. This exhaustive list of duties underscores the committee’s pivotal role in steering the project towards its successful completion. The committee also functions as a recommending body for sanctioning proposals by the appropriate authority, further underscoring its integral role in the project’s governance.

Promising Prospects for Srinagar

With the development of this amusement park, Srinagar is poised to witness a significant boost in its tourism sector. The government’s robust commitment to enhancing the region’s recreational facilities is expected to invigorate the local economy and attract a global audience. As the project unfolds, the residents of Srinagar eagerly anticipate the transformation of Tattoo Ground into a world-class amusement park, a beacon of joy and entertainment for all.