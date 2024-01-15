Government Directs Delhi Airport to Expedite Fourth Runway Operationalisation

Amid escalating air travel demands, the government has issued a directive to expedite the operationalisation of the fourth runway at Delhi Airport. This move, aimed at enhancing the airport’s capacity to handle air traffic, signifies the increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. The imminent operationalisation of the new runway is anticipated to reduce air traffic congestion, minimize delays, and elevate the overall travel experience.

Growing Pressures and the Need for Expansion

Delhi Airport is currently grappling with an unprecedented rise in air travel demand, which has been exacerbated by recent adverse weather conditions. Fog and low visibility have led to significant delays, with approximately 600 flights delayed in the past 48 hours. Such conditions underscore the urgency for the new CAT III-enabled fourth runway, designed to mitigate such weather-related disruptions.

Government Intervention and Future Prospects

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called on Delhi Airport to hasten the implementation of the fourth runway in response to these challenges. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airlines to improve communication and facilitation of passengers during adverse weather conditions, aiming to minimize discomfort due to flight cancellations and delays. The minister strongly condemned unruly behavior by passengers, emphasizing the concerted efforts by all stakeholders to minimize passenger inconvenience.

Looking Ahead: The Promise of the Fourth Runway

The opening of the CAT III-enabled fourth runway is expected to alleviate many of the operational challenges currently faced by Delhi Airport. By significantly reducing air traffic congestion and minimizing delays, the new runway promises to provide a smoother, more efficient experience for travelers. This proactive initiative by the government ensures that Delhi Airport’s facilities are equipped to meet the anticipated surge in aviation activity.