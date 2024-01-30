Government Consultants' Costs and India's Economic Forecast Amidst Political and Social Issues

In an eye-opening revelation, The Indian Express has disclosed that 44 departments within the Government of India employ a staggering 1,499 consultants from external agencies, leading to an annual expenditure of Rs 302 crore. The information, obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, underscores the significant financial implications of consultants and other contractual personnel on the national budget, raising critical questions ahead of the 2024-25 fiscal planning.

Top Departments and Expenditure

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the departments with the highest number of consultants and the remuneration paid to different types of consultants. This data has shed light on the considerable expenses incurred by the government in utilizing the services of consultants and other contract personnel, thereby contributing to an understanding of the allocation of national funds amidst the current political and social climate.

India's Economic Outlook Amidst Political Unrest

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Finance predicts a growth rate of over 7% for India's economy in the coming years, potentially propelling India to become the third-largest economy globally within the next three years. However, this promising economic forecast comes amidst political unrest. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has warned of a threat to democracy, likening a potential BJP victory to Putin's elections in Russia.

Rajasthan's Hijab Controversy and BJP's Cautious Strategizing

In Rajasthan, a controversy is brewing over the hijab in schools with Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena considering a ban following objections raised by MLA Balmukund Acharya and subsequent protests. Meanwhile, the BJP is treading cautiously, evidently learning from its 2004 defeat. It is strategically positioning itself on this sensitive issue while focusing on its political campaign.

UGC's Clarification and a Fight for Justice

The UGC has issued clarifications about faculty positions reserved for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates, ensuring these are not opened to the general category. Parallelly, the legal case documented in 'To Kill a Tiger' underscores a father's struggle for justice after his daughter's gangrape seven years ago. The family's fight led to the conviction of the accused, highlighting the challenges and tenacity of their pursuit of justice.

Health and Fitness in Focus

At the inauguration of a cancer hospital in Gujarat, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed a paradoxical wish—that hospitals remain unneeded. Simultaneously, the '3 things' podcast discusses India's 2036 Olympics bid, the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana, and a new policy aimed at boosting the Indian Army's physical fitness, underscoring the nation's focus on health and fitness.