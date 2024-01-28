Government Approves New Samsung Smartphones for Anganwadi Workers in Maharashtra

The Indian Central Government, in a decisive move to bolster data collection for nutritional outcomes in maternal and child health, has approved the distribution of Samsung Galaxy A05S smartphones to 1,14,974 Anganwadi workers across Maharashtra. This resolution comes in the aftermath of a series of hurdles faced by Anganwadi workers due to the underperformance of previously provided Panasonic mobile phones.

From Inadequate Tools to Empowered Workers

These Panasonic mobiles, with their low RAM and frequent malfunctions, became a financial pitfall for the workers. With expired warranties, the burden of repairs fell on the workers themselves. The Indian Express highlighted these issues in 2022, pointing out the impact on the workers, whose honorariums were tied to data input on the Poshan App. In several instances, workers resorted to purchasing new smartphones or borrowing money to continue their duties.

A Protest and A Plea

In 2021, the frustration culminated in numerous Anganwadi workers returning the defective mobiles and resorting to traditional diaries for data recording. This act of protest led the state government to threaten a cessation of funding. The predicament led to the Anganwadi Karmachari Sabha seeking judicial intervention to prevent pay deductions arising from technical issues.

A Digital Leap Forward

With the government's approval of Rs 154 crore to provide Samsung Galaxy A05S smartphones, there is renewed optimism. The smartphones are expected to resolve the issues faced by the workers and improve data input on the Poshan App. This move not only supports the Digital India initiative but also signifies a shift towards ensuring that Anganwadi workers no longer have to bear internet expenses out of their own funds.