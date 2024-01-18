Government Announces Half Day Closure for Ram Temple Consecration

On the 22nd of January 2024, in a move that underscores the recognition of cultural and religious events by the Central Government of India, all Central Government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across the country will conclude their operations at 2:30 pm, an early closure instituted in light of the pranpratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Embracing Cultural Significance

This decision by the central government is a clear reflection of the importance of the ceremony. It signifies an intent to allow employees of these institutions to be part of this significant event, providing them the afternoon off to participate or observe the occasion. The Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony is anticipated to be a momentous and widely celebrated event, and the government’s decision to recognize its importance through an early closure of operations is an acknowledgment of its significance.

Unveiling the Ram Temple

The pranpratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple, a focal point of the celebration, involves the placement of the idol, an array of rituals, and detailed preparations. One such ritual includes the use of Panchgavya, a traditional substance used in rituals to purify the throne. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will conclude on 21st January, a day prior to the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Invitations and Reactions

The pranpratishtha ceremony is set to be a grand affair, with several world leaders, politicians, cricketers, celebrities, great sages, and saints invited to witness the ceremony. The government’s decision has elicited a wave of reactions, highlighting the event’s cultural significance and potential concerns about violence. However, the overarching sentiment remains one of anticipation for a day of deep spiritual and national significance.