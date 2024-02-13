Goregaon-Mulund Link Road: A Game Changer for Mumbai's Connectivity and Real Estate Market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the bhoomi pujan for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project's tunnels on February 19, marking the beginning of the boring work. This 12.2-kilometer infrastructure project, connecting Mulund and Goregaon, is expected to create an east-west corridor, reducing travel time between the two areas from 80 minutes to 20 minutes.

Advertisment

The GMLR Project: A Game Changer for Mumbai

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project includes the construction of two 4.7-kilometer tunnels beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park, using force ventilation technology to minimize environmental impact. Additionally, there will be two 6-lane flyovers, one from Dindoshi Court to Film City and another at Mulund's Hedgewar Junction. The project, estimated to cost around 6,300 crores, is expected to be completed by October 2028.

Increased estimated costs by over Rs 1,800 crore for the GMLR project have been revealed in a CAG audit due to delays in obtaining forest clearance. Meanwhile, the BMC has initiated repair works on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover after a tragic incident, leading to the reopening of both lanes.

Advertisment

Infrastructure Developments and Challenges

The inauguration of flyovers at Chheda Nagar and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road aims to ease traffic congestion. The BMC has tabled a proposal for further spending on the GMLR flyover, while facing setbacks in tender scrapping worth Rs 6,000 crore. Work has begun on the Goregaon end of the project, with plans to cut or relocate around 1,100 trees for construction.

The Mumbai Traffic Police may permanently prohibit motorcycles on the GMLR flyover, and the BMC aims to accelerate construction before the upcoming polls. Amidst these developments, the GMLR project is highlighted as a key infrastructure development that is expected to boost connectivity between East and West Mumbai.

Advertisment

A Promising Investment Market

The rising property trends in Goregaon over the last five years and the ongoing infrastructure developments, such as the Red Metro Line extension to CSMIA International and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, have made the area a compelling choice for realty investments. The link road is positioned as a promising investment market in Mumbai, with upward price trends and upcoming enhancements.

Megha Engineering has been awarded the contract for the GMLR project, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 58.21 billion. Project Management Consultants (PMCs) will oversee the progress of these projects and finalize contract designs.

However, the proposed project is facing resistance from Adivasi residents of Aarey forest, who are protesting against the road that would disrupt their lives and displace them from their land. The residents have filed land claims under the Forest Rights Act but have received no written notification about the project. The BMC has promised a community meeting to address the concerns, but the Adivasi communities continue to be disproportionately affected by infrastructure development projects across India.

As the GMLR project progresses, it brings the promise of improved connectivity and economic growth to Mumbai. However, the challenges and concerns raised by the affected communities serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between development and preserving the rights and livelihoods of those most vulnerable.