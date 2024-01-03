en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Marks 17% Growth Amid Major Infrastructure Projects in Guwahati

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Marks 17% Growth Amid Major Infrastructure Projects in Guwahati

Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, India, experienced a significant surge in passenger traffic in 2023. The airport, known as the gateway to the Northeast, welcomed approximately 5.6 million passengers, marking a 17% increase from the 4.6 million in 2022. Remarkably, this surge was managed despite the airport’s current terminal operating at less than half the necessary capacity for the volume of passengers it accommodated.

Performance and Expansion

Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah, expressed satisfaction with the airport’s performance and voiced anticipation for the new terminal. Expected to be commissioned within the year, the terminal will have double the capacity required for the current demand. The airport also broadened its connectivity in 2023, introducing new domestic routes to Jaipur and Bhubaneswar, as well as an international route to Bangkok. Managing around 46,600 aircraft movements, the airport saw an equal number of arrivals and departures, a marked increase from the 41,000 movements recorded in 2022. The busiest day for passenger traffic in 2023 was December 24, with 19,290 passengers.

Infrastructure Development in Guwahati

In other related developments, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the construction of a 4-lane elevated corridor, or flyover, in Guwahati. The project, designed to address traffic congestion and transform the city into the ‘Gateway to Southeast Asia’, measures 5,053.20 meters in length and is projected to cost Rs 852.68 crore. The flyover will connect Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri area with Noonmati, featuring extensions toward Gopinath Bordoloi (GNB) road. The flyover is slated to be operational by 2026 and will facilitate seamless and efficient traffic flow in Guwahati for the next 25 years. Notably, the construction will prioritize eco-friendly policies, including technologies for tree preservation like transplanting.

Future Prospects

These developments are part of a larger infrastructure expansion in Guwahati, including river-front development and the Kamakhya corridor project. These projects aim to boost tourism and further the city’s development, enhancing Guwahati’s status as a regional hub and gateway to Southeast Asia.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ameena Shanavas: A Beacon in the Realm of Indian Classical Dance

By BNN Correspondents

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha SSB Announces 2,064 Teaching Vacancies in Aided High Schools

By Rafia Tasleem

REC Limited Partners with RVNL for Unprecedented Financing of Infrastr ...
@Business · 5 mins
REC Limited Partners with RVNL for Unprecedented Financing of Infrastr ...
heart comment 0
Factory Worker’s Death in Bhiwadi: A Violent Altercation and Ongoing Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

Factory Worker's Death in Bhiwadi: A Violent Altercation and Ongoing Investigation
Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature ‘Sapiens’; ‘Temptation Island’ Returns to French TV

By BNN Correspondents

Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature 'Sapiens'; 'Temptation Island' Returns to French TV
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad

By Dil Bar Irshad

PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad
Ayodhya on the Cusp of Change: Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Replace Traditional Tongas

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya on the Cusp of Change: Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Replace Traditional Tongas
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
20 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
21 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
58 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
1 min
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
1 min
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app