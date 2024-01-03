Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Marks 17% Growth Amid Major Infrastructure Projects in Guwahati

Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, India, experienced a significant surge in passenger traffic in 2023. The airport, known as the gateway to the Northeast, welcomed approximately 5.6 million passengers, marking a 17% increase from the 4.6 million in 2022. Remarkably, this surge was managed despite the airport’s current terminal operating at less than half the necessary capacity for the volume of passengers it accommodated.

Performance and Expansion

Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah, expressed satisfaction with the airport’s performance and voiced anticipation for the new terminal. Expected to be commissioned within the year, the terminal will have double the capacity required for the current demand. The airport also broadened its connectivity in 2023, introducing new domestic routes to Jaipur and Bhubaneswar, as well as an international route to Bangkok. Managing around 46,600 aircraft movements, the airport saw an equal number of arrivals and departures, a marked increase from the 41,000 movements recorded in 2022. The busiest day for passenger traffic in 2023 was December 24, with 19,290 passengers.

Infrastructure Development in Guwahati

In other related developments, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the construction of a 4-lane elevated corridor, or flyover, in Guwahati. The project, designed to address traffic congestion and transform the city into the ‘Gateway to Southeast Asia’, measures 5,053.20 meters in length and is projected to cost Rs 852.68 crore. The flyover will connect Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri area with Noonmati, featuring extensions toward Gopinath Bordoloi (GNB) road. The flyover is slated to be operational by 2026 and will facilitate seamless and efficient traffic flow in Guwahati for the next 25 years. Notably, the construction will prioritize eco-friendly policies, including technologies for tree preservation like transplanting.

Future Prospects

These developments are part of a larger infrastructure expansion in Guwahati, including river-front development and the Kamakhya corridor project. These projects aim to boost tourism and further the city’s development, enhancing Guwahati’s status as a regional hub and gateway to Southeast Asia.