Golden Jubilee of Karbi Youth Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
The 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) is in full swing in Diphu, the heart of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, celebrating a golden milestone of cultural preservation, unity, and ethnic pride. The eight-day festival, which commenced on January 12, 2024, is a spectacular display of Karbi and other tribal traditions, attracting a daily footfall of over 150,000 attendees.

Preserving and Promoting Karbi Culture

From its inception in 1974, the KYF emerged as a response to cultural and political challenges. The festival was born amid a movement to adopt the Roman script for the Karbi language, which lacked a writing system. Paralleling this, Karbi schoolgirls initiated a campaign to don traditional attire instead of uniforms. The Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), established in 1977, has since been a stalwart in preserving and promoting Karbi culture, traditions, folk songs, dances, and language.

A Platform for Cultural Exchange

Over the years, the KYF has evolved into a platform for cultural exchange and unity among various communities and political entities. This year’s jubilee features more than 6,000 cultural performances and 2,000 stalls offering ethnic cuisines and traditional items. Moreover, the festival is fostering international relations by extending invitations to five foreign embassies, renowned cultural activists, and resource persons from India and around the globe. The festival’s significance is further accentuated by the attendance of President Droupadi Murmu, underscoring the event’s national importance.

Striving for Global Recognition

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) aspires to elevate the KYF to international acclaim, mirroring the success of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival. Recognizing the potential of the festival to showcase the rich tapestry of Northeast India’s tribal cultures, the KAAC has increased the festival budget to enhance its global appeal. The festival has been instrumental in fostering intra-tribe and inter-tribe unity, particularly during periods of ethnic-based extremism. With peace accords signed in recent years, the festival today stands as a beacon of peace and unity in a region once marred by militancy.

The KYF, celebrated at the Karbi People’s Hall at Taralangso, the largest ethnic village in the Northeast, is a testament to the resilience of the Karbi culture, the unity of its people, and the transformative power of traditions and heritage.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

