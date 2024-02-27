Gold Merchant Shot, Robbed in Odisha; Police Probe Two High-Profile Heists

In a brazen daylight robbery, a gold merchant became the latest victim of armed theft in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, marking a concerning trend in violent robberies targeting jewelers in the region. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, saw Prakash Chandra Pal, a gold merchant, assaulted and robbed by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. Similarly, a robbery in Puri underscores the growing audacity of criminals targeting the jewelry business.

Daylight Robbery in Dhenkanal

Prakash Chandra Pal, on his return journey to Angul district from Cuttack, was intercepted near Kadalipal village by two motorcycle-borne individuals. In a shocking turn of events, they shot him in the abdomen before robbing him of gold worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash, including the gold chain he was wearing. The severity of Pal's injuries necessitated immediate medical attention, leading to his admission to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital. The local Rasol police have commenced an investigation into this audacious attack but have yet to identify the perpetrators.

Puri Jewelry Shop Heist

In a related incident that underscores the vulnerability of jewelers to armed theft, SR Jewellery on Red Cross Road in Puri fell prey to a group of six assailants on February 24. Employing a similar modus operandi, the robbers attacked the shop owner and his son, inflicting injuries before making off with cash and jewelry. This brazen robbery has prompted a swift response from local law enforcement, with investigations ongoing to apprehend the culprits behind these violent crimes.

Law Enforcement's Challenge

These incidents highlight a disturbing trend of violent robberies in Odisha, particularly targeting the jewelry trade. The audacity of these attacks, often carried out in broad daylight and involving firearms, poses a significant challenge for local law enforcement. In response to these crimes, police are intensifying their efforts to track down the assailants, relying on eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage. The community's sense of security is at stake, as these high-profile heists not only threaten the livelihood of local businessmen but also erode public confidence in the ability of the police to protect them.

The recent spate of violent robberies in Odisha has cast a spotlight on the urgent need for enhanced security measures and a more robust response from law enforcement. As the police race against time to solve these crimes, the jewelry business community remains on edge, hoping for a swift return to safety and normalcy. The outcomes of these investigations could very well determine the future of commercial security in the region.