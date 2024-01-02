Godrej Properties Acquires 4-Acre Land in Bengaluru, Eyes INR 1,000 Crore Revenue

India’s premier real estate developer, Godrej Properties, has made a strategic move by acquiring a four-acre land parcel in the prime corridors of NorthWest Bengaluru. This acquisition is projected to generate a revenue potential of approximately 1,000 crore INR, reinforcing the company’s growth strategy and confidence in the city’s robust real estate market.

Expanding Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

The land parcel, located in Yeshwanthpur, comes as an expansion to Godrej Properties’ growing portfolio. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, articulated his pleasure at the addition of this significant asset. The newly acquired parcel is expected to bolster the company’s real estate portfolio and enhance its presence in the Bengaluru market.

Revenue Potential and Future Development

The company plans to transform this land parcel into a premium residential project, aligning with their commitment to delivering high-quality residential spaces. An estimated 0.7 million square feet of saleable area is anticipated from this project, which can potentially generate revenue to the tune of ₹1,000 crore. The acquisition of an additional acre of land could further escalate the estimated revenue from the project to ₹1250 crore.

Strategic Location with Robust Infrastructure

The location of the land parcel offers a well-developed commercial and social infrastructure. Its proximity to Goraguntepalya and Peenya metro stations provides easy access to the Central Business District and other parts of Bengaluru, making it a desirable location for potential homeowners. The development of this land is poised to contribute significantly to Godrej Properties’ future revenue stream and is anticipated to commence in the forthcoming years. Despite the news of this significant acquisition, shares of Godrej Properties closed 0.27 percent lower at Rs 2007.95 apiece on the NSE on Monday, January 1, 2024.