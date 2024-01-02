en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Godrej Properties Acquires 4-Acre Land in Bengaluru, Eyes INR 1,000 Crore Revenue

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Godrej Properties Acquires 4-Acre Land in Bengaluru, Eyes INR 1,000 Crore Revenue

India’s premier real estate developer, Godrej Properties, has made a strategic move by acquiring a four-acre land parcel in the prime corridors of NorthWest Bengaluru. This acquisition is projected to generate a revenue potential of approximately 1,000 crore INR, reinforcing the company’s growth strategy and confidence in the city’s robust real estate market.

Expanding Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

The land parcel, located in Yeshwanthpur, comes as an expansion to Godrej Properties’ growing portfolio. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, articulated his pleasure at the addition of this significant asset. The newly acquired parcel is expected to bolster the company’s real estate portfolio and enhance its presence in the Bengaluru market.

Revenue Potential and Future Development

The company plans to transform this land parcel into a premium residential project, aligning with their commitment to delivering high-quality residential spaces. An estimated 0.7 million square feet of saleable area is anticipated from this project, which can potentially generate revenue to the tune of ₹1,000 crore. The acquisition of an additional acre of land could further escalate the estimated revenue from the project to ₹1250 crore.

Strategic Location with Robust Infrastructure

The location of the land parcel offers a well-developed commercial and social infrastructure. Its proximity to Goraguntepalya and Peenya metro stations provides easy access to the Central Business District and other parts of Bengaluru, making it a desirable location for potential homeowners. The development of this land is poised to contribute significantly to Godrej Properties’ future revenue stream and is anticipated to commence in the forthcoming years. Despite the news of this significant acquisition, shares of Godrej Properties closed 0.27 percent lower at Rs 2007.95 apiece on the NSE on Monday, January 1, 2024.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swiftspeed App Builder: Pioneering AI Integration in the App Development Industry

By Mazhar Abbas

Weaving the Global Market Tapestry: A Deep Dive into Today's Market Cues

By BNN Correspondents

Alibaba in Crisis: A Tech Titan at the Crossroads

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Urban Growth Trumps Rural in Indian Auto Industry: A Look at Maruti Suzuki's Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

South Korea's Factory Activity Contracts Amid Declining Demand from Ch ...
@Business · 58 seconds
South Korea's Factory Activity Contracts Amid Declining Demand from Ch ...
heart comment 0
Indian Stock Market Begins Trading Session with Minimal Changes

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Begins Trading Session with Minimal Changes
Zomato Shares Surge Following Platform Fee Hike: A Strategy to Bolster Profitability

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato Shares Surge Following Platform Fee Hike: A Strategy to Bolster Profitability
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Solar Power Scheme for Young Entrepreneurs

By Rafia Tasleem

Himachal Pradesh Unveils Solar Power Scheme for Young Entrepreneurs
Sanjay Kapoor Voices Concerns Over Potential Equity Dilution in Vodafone Idea

By Rafia Tasleem

Sanjay Kapoor Voices Concerns Over Potential Equity Dilution in Vodafone Idea
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver Nuggets Seize Control in Game-Changing Third Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets
15 seconds
Denver Nuggets Seize Control in Game-Changing Third Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets
David Warner Announces Retirement from Test and ODI Cricket
30 seconds
David Warner Announces Retirement from Test and ODI Cricket
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications
45 seconds
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications
Bangladesh Opposition Leader Abdul Moyeen Khan Evades Crackdown Despite Not Contesting Elections
1 min
Bangladesh Opposition Leader Abdul Moyeen Khan Evades Crackdown Despite Not Contesting Elections
Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle's Ongoing Struggles
2 mins
Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle's Ongoing Struggles
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Faces FDA Compliance Concerns: What's Next?
2 mins
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Faces FDA Compliance Concerns: What's Next?
Marijuana Misconception: A Tale of Job Loss, Legal Battles and a Car Crash
2 mins
Marijuana Misconception: A Tale of Job Loss, Legal Battles and a Car Crash
Liverpool Triumphs Over Newcastle; Klopp's Lost Ring Found
3 mins
Liverpool Triumphs Over Newcastle; Klopp's Lost Ring Found
Liverpool Shatters Record in Victory over Newcastle: Salah Shines Amid Newcastle's Defensive Struggles
4 mins
Liverpool Shatters Record in Victory over Newcastle: Salah Shines Amid Newcastle's Defensive Struggles
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
8 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
9 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
9 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
9 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app