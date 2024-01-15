Godrej Group: A Century-Old Legacy of Manufacturing in India

Established in 1897, the Godrej group has long been a leading figure in India’s manufacturing sector. Founded by Ardeshir Godrej, the conglomerate started on a path of domestic production in an era when India was under British control. Astonishingly, the company’s nationalistic ethos mirrored the ‘Make in India’ initiative, long before the slogan became a household phrase.

Beginnings of the Godrej Group

The business began with the production of locks, safes, and almirahs and gained worldwide acclaim following the Bombay Dock fire of 1944. In this catastrophic fire, a Godrej safe was discovered intact, with all its contents undamaged, demonstrating the superior quality of the company’s products.

Expansion and Diversification

Over the years, the Godrej group has diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide variety of sectors. These include real estate, consumer products, industrial engineering, space technology, appliances, furniture, security, and agricultural products. Despite these varied offerings, the conglomerate’s contributions to defence and aerospace, including to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Mangalyaan project, often go unnoticed.

Recognition and Future Impact

Corporate advisors and industry veterans like Lloyd Mathias, Rituparna Chakraborty, and Srinath Sridharan have recognized the group’s historical influence. They assert that the conglomerate’s future direction and purpose in the 21st-century business landscape will determine its ongoing success and impact.

Most recently, Godrej Boyce, the group’s flagship company, has launched a new television campaign. The campaign, featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, showcases the company’s expertise in air conditioner manufacturing. It highlights the state-of-the-art production processes and the versatility of Godrej Appliances’ offerings. The campaign, conceptualized and created in partnership with Creativeland Asia, is being broadcast on TV and digital platforms across India. The goal is to leverage the viewership of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and engage audiences with compelling storytelling and content.