Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip

In a surprising turn of events, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has signaled a slip in revenue, registering a low-single digit decline in the year-over-year (YoY) figures, as measured in Indian Rupee (INR) terms. Despite previous market predictions, the company’s Q3 business update indicated that while the volume growth is eyeing the high-single digits, the reported sales growth is expected to remain flat.

Impact on the Stock Market

The announcement led to a swift reaction in the stock market, resulting in a 6% drop in the company’s share price to Rs 1,149 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The unexpected business update proved to be a negative surprise for investors and analysts, causing a significant dip in the stock price. Prior to this, the company’s stock had been on an upward trajectory.

Nomura Adjusts Forecast

The brokerage firm, Nomura, swiftly adjusted its forecast in response to the news. The firm, which had initially projected a 7.7% growth, is now predicting flat sales. The revised forecast is largely attributed to the impact of currency devaluation in Latin America (LATAM) and Africa. These regions, according to Nomura, are expected to place near-term pressure on the stock price, regardless of the positive performance from other businesses.

GCPL’s Sustained Expansion and Future Prospects

However, it’s not all gloom and doom for GCPL. The company has managed to maintain a sustained operating margin expansion, even in the face of increased category development investments. GCPL has also been reaping favorable results from the recently acquired Raymond Consumer Care brands. Nomura maintains a ‘buy’ rating on GCPL, setting a target price of Rs 1,240. This optimism is driven by anticipated strong growth factors such as a pickup in volumes across different product segments, high advertising spends, growth revival in Indonesia, and improved profit margins.