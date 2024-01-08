en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip

In a surprising turn of events, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has signaled a slip in revenue, registering a low-single digit decline in the year-over-year (YoY) figures, as measured in Indian Rupee (INR) terms. Despite previous market predictions, the company’s Q3 business update indicated that while the volume growth is eyeing the high-single digits, the reported sales growth is expected to remain flat.

Impact on the Stock Market

The announcement led to a swift reaction in the stock market, resulting in a 6% drop in the company’s share price to Rs 1,149 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The unexpected business update proved to be a negative surprise for investors and analysts, causing a significant dip in the stock price. Prior to this, the company’s stock had been on an upward trajectory.

Nomura Adjusts Forecast

The brokerage firm, Nomura, swiftly adjusted its forecast in response to the news. The firm, which had initially projected a 7.7% growth, is now predicting flat sales. The revised forecast is largely attributed to the impact of currency devaluation in Latin America (LATAM) and Africa. These regions, according to Nomura, are expected to place near-term pressure on the stock price, regardless of the positive performance from other businesses.

GCPL’s Sustained Expansion and Future Prospects

However, it’s not all gloom and doom for GCPL. The company has managed to maintain a sustained operating margin expansion, even in the face of increased category development investments. GCPL has also been reaping favorable results from the recently acquired Raymond Consumer Care brands. Nomura maintains a ‘buy’ rating on GCPL, setting a target price of Rs 1,240. This optimism is driven by anticipated strong growth factors such as a pickup in volumes across different product segments, high advertising spends, growth revival in Indonesia, and improved profit margins.

0
Asia Business India
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
7 mins ago
The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal
Once a hub for cultural and commercial exchanges through the ancient Maritime Silk Route, the Bay of Bengal has evolved over centuries from a strategic backwater post-World War I decolonization to a high-stakes maritime space today. Its vast hydrocarbon reserves and critical oil and natural gas trade routes have made it a focal point for
The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal
HSBC Asset Management Appoints Michael Cross as New Asia CIO
58 mins ago
HSBC Asset Management Appoints Michael Cross as New Asia CIO
Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association Launches to Advocate for Industry Growth
1 hour ago
Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association Launches to Advocate for Industry Growth
Sri Lanka and India Launch Second Phase of Railway Rehabilitation Project
22 mins ago
Sri Lanka and India Launch Second Phase of Railway Rehabilitation Project
Asia Pacific Gears Up for Investment Surge: 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook
29 mins ago
Asia Pacific Gears Up for Investment Surge: 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook
Executive Personnel Changes Sweep Asia's Real Estate and Finance Sectors
33 mins ago
Executive Personnel Changes Sweep Asia's Real Estate and Finance Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Rams' Victory Against 49ers: Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters 63-Year-Old NFL Record
2 mins
Rams' Victory Against 49ers: Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters 63-Year-Old NFL Record
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
2 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
2 mins
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
2 mins
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
3 mins
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
4 mins
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
4 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
5 mins
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app