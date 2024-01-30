In a notable turn of events, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., the owner of the 24Seven store chain, has posted encouraging Q3 financial results, contrary to earlier misreporting. The company registered a consolidated net profit increase of 6.6%, amounting to Rs 212.4 crore for the quarter ending in December. This figure exceeded Bloomberg analysts' consensus estimate of Rs 190.6 crore, in contrast to Rs 199.2 crore net profit reported in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue and EBITDA Outperform Estimates

Revenue figures also outperformed expectations, with a substantial year-on-year increase of 33.8% to reach Rs 1,249.6 crore, significantly above the estimated Rs 991.3 crore. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.'s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) witnessed an 8.6% rise to Rs 227.7 crore, surpassing the estimated Rs 198.3 crore. Nonetheless, the EBITDA margin experienced a decrease from 22.8% to 18.2%.

Excise Duty and Stock Market Response

On the excise duty front, the amount paid was Rs 237.9 crore as compared to Rs 192.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The stock market echoed the positive sentiment towards the earnings report, with shares of Godfrey Phillips closing 1.14% higher, against the Nifty 50's rise of 1.8% on the same day.

Correction of Misreported Profit Numbers

The correction of an earlier version of the report has rectified the previously misstated profit numbers. The final figures not only reflect the strong performance of the company's third quarter but also instill renewed confidence among the shareholders and potential investors in the market.