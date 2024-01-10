Goa's Tourism Landscape Set for Transformation with Emphasis on Faith Tourism

On Wednesday, Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, announced a transformative strategy for the state's tourism landscape. Well-known for its captivating beaches and affordable alcohol, Goa is now shifting gears to steer its tourism industry in a new direction. This new initiative, dubbed 'Regenerative Tourism', emphasizes faith tourism and aims to diversify Goa's traditional appeal.

A New Era in Goan Tourism

In a bid to promote sustainable tourism practices, the government, led by the BJP party, has decided to place a strong emphasis on faith tourism. The strategy encompasses elements of spirituality, indigeneity, civilisational pride, and cultural nationalism. Khaunte launched the concept revolving around eleven spiritual sites, putting stress on hinterland tourism in Goa.

Involving Local Communities

At the heart of this initiative is the active involvement of local communities. The new model seeks to redefine the approach to travel and tourism by encouraging locals to explore, understand, and project their own culture, cuisine, and lifestyle. This approach is intended to foster a tourism industry that is respectful of the environment and beneficial to local communities.

Preserving Culture and Environment

Another pivotal part of the 'Regenerative Tourism' model is the preservation of Goa's unique arts and crafts. It focuses on conserving and revitalizing ancient art forms and craftsmanship unique to the state. At the same time, this initiative embodies a commitment to leaving a positive and lasting impact on Goa's landscapes, communities, and cultures.

By shifting the focus of its tourism industry, the government hopes to attract a different segment of tourists. These are individuals who are interested in more than just beach vacations. Through this initiative, the government aims to enhance and redefine the tourist experience in Goa, making it a destination for a more diverse range of travelers.