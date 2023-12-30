en English
Goa’s Sunburn Festival Under Fire for Alleged Religious Insensitivity

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:29 am EST
Goa's Sunburn Festival Under Fire for Alleged Religious Insensitivity

Goa’s landscape pulsated with the rhythm of the Sunburn electronic dance music festival from December 28 to December 30. However, the vibrant festival in Vagator, North Goa, is now embroiled in a controversy that has political parties, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanding action against the event organisers. The cause of the uproar is the alleged misuse of an image of Lord Shiva, a deity deeply revered in Hinduism, which was displayed on an LED screen during the event.

Allegations of Offending Religious Sentiments

Congress leader Vijay Bhike and AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar have not only voiced their indignation but have also taken proactive measures. Bhike filed a police complaint against the festival organisers, alleging that the portrayal suggests Lord Shiva condones alcohol consumption and other prohibited activities. This depiction, he asserts, is offensive to Hindu devotees.

Simultaneously, Amit Palekar echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the depiction of Lord Shiva’s image while attendees were drinking and dancing insults the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma, a term referring to Hinduism. He insists that the state government should take action against the festival organisers for offending religious sentiments.

Political Parties Demand Intervention

Both Congress and AAP have united in their demand for government intervention. The controversy has triggered a heated debate in the political sphere, with the parties insisting that the festival’s actions are an affront to the sensibilities of Hindu devotees and a violation of religious norms.

The police have acknowledged receiving the complaint and are currently investigating the matter. The festival, known globally for its lively atmosphere, pulsating beats, and electronic music, finds itself in the eye of a storm, with the outcome potentially impacting its future editions.

Implications for the Festival and Beyond

The controversy surrounding the Sunburn festival not only threatens the event’s reputation but also raises questions about the delicate balance between creative freedom and religious sensitivities. The ensuing debate may shape the way future events approach the use of religious symbols and imagery, influencing the broader cultural landscape.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

