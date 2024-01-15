Goa's 'Opinion Poll Day': A Celebration of Identity and Horticulture

Today, Goa celebrates the 'Opinion Poll Day', paying tribute to the historical decision that preserved its distinct identity. This day marks the victory of the Opinion Poll in 1967, where Goa voted against merging with Maharashtra, ensuring its standalone existence. Despite the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's promise in 2018 to celebrate this day as Asmitai Dis, the state government has failed to fulfill the commitment, shedding light on the disconnect between political intentions and actions.

Reflections on Goa's Identity and Challenges

While Opinion Poll Day is a significant milestone in Goa's history, questions about its preservation of identity, language, and the essence of Goenkarponn still persist. Challenges such as environmental exploitation, increasing overpopulation, and emigration causing lost opportunities for locals are issues of concern. The article further probes whether the elected systems of governance have exercised delicadeza and utang na loob, two concepts of ethics and reciprocation, respectfully.

Botanical Society of Goa's Annual Competition

Concurrently, the Botanical Society of Goa (BSG) is holding its 32nd annual competition, showcasing the state's vibrant horticultural culture. The competition invites judges to private gardens, like that of a former assistant professor of commerce, a lover of ornamental plants who can recite their botanical names by heart. Such enthusiasts highlight the potential of Goa as a garden paradise.

Embracing Agriculture in Education

The event also draws attention to the integration of organic farming, nursery management, and agripreneurship into educational curricula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Such initiatives are key to enhancing skills and knowledge in agriculture, not only in Goa but across India, fostering a generation that respects and understands the value of flora and fauna.