Goa's Casinos to Suspend Operations in Honor of Ram Temple Consecration

On a specific Monday, the casinos of Goa, India, will pause their operations from 8 am to 4 pm in honor of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This move, affecting all six offshore casinos on the Mandovi River in Panaji and twelve onshore casinos across the state, is a voluntary gesture born of respect and faith.

Voluntary Gesture of Reverence

Shrinivas Nayak, director of the Majestic Pride group, communicated that this decision aligns with the actions of others in the area. The temporary closure of the casinos stems from a deep reverence for Ram, a central figure in Hindu mythology, whose temple in Ayodhya is being consecrated. Nayak expressed that the casino group also intends to provide their staff the chance to participate in prayers and view the live broadcast of the consecration of the Ram idol.

Impact on Goa's Economy

While the decision to temporarily close the casinos may cause disappointment among tourists, the potential implications for Goa's economy are worth noting. Casinos are a considerable revenue source for the state, and a temporary closure could impact this. However, the casinos are likely to resume operations in the evening, thus minimizing the economic impact.

Widespread Observance of the Event

The suspension of casino activities is part of a broader recognition of the consecration of the Ram temple. Various establishments, including schools, colleges, banks, and government offices, will also be closed, and employees are being granted a half-day off. This shared observance underscores the significance of the event in the local community and beyond.