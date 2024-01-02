en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Goan Turmeric Farmers Battle Market Challenges: A Ray of Hope in the Horizon

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Goan Turmeric Farmers Battle Market Challenges: A Ray of Hope in the Horizon

In the picturesque state of Goa, India, local farmers find themselves in a conundrum. Notwithstanding the perfect conditions for turmeric cultivation in the region, these farmers are grappling with market challenges. A price disparity between Goan and non-Goan turmeric products has led to a market imbalance, affecting local trade and leaving farmers in a lurch.

Enriched Soil, Bitter Harvest

The hilly terrains of Goa provide an excellent environment for growing turmeric, a spice revered for its medicinal and culinary properties. The local turmeric, imbued with a high curcumin content – a quality indicator, is a star product. It not only offers protection against wild boar attacks but also poses as a testament to the region’s agricultural prowess. Despite these unique advantages, Goan farmers face a struggle in marketing their produce due to their higher price demands compared to farmers from outside the state.

Addressing the Price Disparity

The directorate of agriculture in Goa is stepping up to help local farmers navigate these market challenges. It is actively seeking potential buyers who can help promote Goan turmeric outside the state. The primary objective of this initiative is to bridge the price gap between Goan and other turmeric products in the market, thus making locally grown turmeric more accessible and attractive to buyers across the country.

Connecting Local Farmers to Broader Markets

As part of this initiative, the directorate of agriculture aims to connect local farmers with procurement agencies from states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. This strategic move is likely to spur a rise in turmeric production in the upcoming Kharif season. It is a calculated step towards positioning Goa as a hub for premium turmeric production, thereby enhancing the state’s agricultural sector and boosting the local economy.

In conclusion, while the market challenges faced by Goan turmeric farmers are significant, the efforts by the directorate of agriculture offer a beacon of hope. By bridging the price gap and enhancing market access, Goa is on a promising path towards becoming a renowned hub for premium turmeric production.

0
Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kempsey Shire Council Triumphs with Environmental Innovation

By Geeta Pillai

Holguin Celebrates 65th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

By Olalekan Adigun

Bob Montross: A Pillar of South Dakota's Beef Industry Passes Away

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Innovative Study Evaluates Italy's Performance in Sustainable Development Goals

By Quadri Adejumo

Brazil and Mexico Ally to Safeguard Poultry Trade Amid Avian Flu Threa ...
@Agriculture · 35 mins
Brazil and Mexico Ally to Safeguard Poultry Trade Amid Avian Flu Threa ...
heart comment 0
Changyi’s Reed Industry: A Game-Changer for Rural China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Changyi's Reed Industry: A Game-Changer for Rural China
Vintage Smoking Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation in Hunter Valley’s Wine Industry

By Geeta Pillai

Vintage Smoking Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation in Hunter Valley's Wine Industry
Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Industry in Limbo as SAP Delay Continues Amidst Fungal Threat

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Industry in Limbo as SAP Delay Continues Amidst Fungal Threat
Decoding Genetic Variations: A Deep Dive into the Complex World of Gene Expression

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Genetic Variations: A Deep Dive into the Complex World of Gene Expression
Latest Headlines
World News
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
48 seconds
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
1 min
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
1 min
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
2 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
2 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
2 mins
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
17 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app