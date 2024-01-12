Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture

In response to hospitality industry challenges including reduced footfalls, competition from foreign destinations, and regulatory hurdles, Goa, a destination famous for its beaches and nightlife, is reimagining its tourism strategy. The fresh focus is on spiritual sites, heritage homes, and agricultural tourism, marking a significant shift from the traditional beach-centric model.

Regenerative Tourism: A New Paradigm

The state government is now championing a regenerative tourism model that takes into account the economic, social, and environmental impacts of travel. This model strives to cater to the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment, and local communities. The Small and Medium Hoteliers Association (SMHA) has raised issues such as ease of doing business, visa complications, and high prices, hoping this new approach can alleviate some of these challenges.

A Spiritual Shift

As a part of this initiative, Goa is emphasizing 11 spiritual sites and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttarakhand government. The aim is to foster spiritual wellness and eco-tourism circuits. The Ekadasha Teertha campaign, part of the shift, aims to involve local communities in promoting environmental restoration, cultural preservation, and community empowerment. This campaign will roll out in 11 places of worship in Goa, including spiritual sites decided by the Department of Tourism.

Heritage and Agriculture: New Frontiers

The state government plans to roll out a heritage policy to facilitate the renovation and tourism use of heritage homes. Additionally, policies are in the works to encourage homestays and caravan tourism to involve local communities and promote hinterland areas. The focus on sustainable agriculture practices is another critical aspect, aiming to showcase organic farming and provide tourists with an authentic experience of Goa’s culinary traditions. This people-centric approach is expected to make tourists and hosts equal stakeholders in preserving the environment and cultural heritage of the region.