en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture

In response to hospitality industry challenges including reduced footfalls, competition from foreign destinations, and regulatory hurdles, Goa, a destination famous for its beaches and nightlife, is reimagining its tourism strategy. The fresh focus is on spiritual sites, heritage homes, and agricultural tourism, marking a significant shift from the traditional beach-centric model.

Regenerative Tourism: A New Paradigm

The state government is now championing a regenerative tourism model that takes into account the economic, social, and environmental impacts of travel. This model strives to cater to the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment, and local communities. The Small and Medium Hoteliers Association (SMHA) has raised issues such as ease of doing business, visa complications, and high prices, hoping this new approach can alleviate some of these challenges.

A Spiritual Shift

As a part of this initiative, Goa is emphasizing 11 spiritual sites and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttarakhand government. The aim is to foster spiritual wellness and eco-tourism circuits. The Ekadasha Teertha campaign, part of the shift, aims to involve local communities in promoting environmental restoration, cultural preservation, and community empowerment. This campaign will roll out in 11 places of worship in Goa, including spiritual sites decided by the Department of Tourism.

Heritage and Agriculture: New Frontiers

The state government plans to roll out a heritage policy to facilitate the renovation and tourism use of heritage homes. Additionally, policies are in the works to encourage homestays and caravan tourism to involve local communities and promote hinterland areas. The focus on sustainable agriculture practices is another critical aspect, aiming to showcase organic farming and provide tourists with an authentic experience of Goa’s culinary traditions. This people-centric approach is expected to make tourists and hosts equal stakeholders in preserving the environment and cultural heritage of the region.

0
Agriculture India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
10 mins ago
Paulina: Championing Investment Opportunities for Women in Agribusiness
In agribusiness, the winds of change are gently blowing, nudging the sector towards a more inclusive and equitable future. At the heart of this revolution is Paulina, a tireless advocate for women in the field. She champions the creation of networks and platforms that can amplify the voices of female entrepreneurs, connecting them to much-needed
Paulina: Championing Investment Opportunities for Women in Agribusiness
Hollywood Stars Advocate for Sustainable Farming at 'Common Ground' Premiere
1 hour ago
Hollywood Stars Advocate for Sustainable Farming at 'Common Ground' Premiere
Zambia's Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention
2 hours ago
Zambia's Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention
Nigeria's Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development
12 mins ago
Nigeria's Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development
Women-led Agribusiness: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Employment
39 mins ago
Women-led Agribusiness: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Employment
Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023
47 mins ago
Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
45 seconds
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
3 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
3 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
4 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
5 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
5 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
5 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
6 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
7 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app