Goa to Host National Conference on Translational Practices

Goa is preparing to host a two-day National Conference on Translational Practices in Administration, Media, and Literature on January 16 and 17. Organized by the Directorate of Official Language in collaboration with the Department of English, DCT's Dhempe College of Arts and Science, this event is making waves in the academic and professional communities alike. Coinciding with Goa Opinion Day celebrations, the conference marks another significant step in Goa's progressive cultural and intellectual journey.

Conference to be Inaugurated by Goa's Chief Minister

The conference is set to be inaugurated by none other than Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant. Various other dignitaries, including Shrinivas Dempo, Raju Gawas, Anil Sawant, Vrinda Borker, and Udaya Narayan Singh will be gracing the event. Udaya Narayan Singh is set to deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for what promises to be an enlightening and engaging conference.

Insightful Discussions and Expert Sessions

The conference will explore a variety of topics such as challenges in translation for Goa's state language, translation in literature, technical translation, terminology creation, and media translations. Speakers and moderators from diverse educational and professional backgrounds will lead these sessions, with a clear intention of fostering interest in translation careers and research among students, faculty, research scholars, and the general public.

A Special Session on 'Subtitling and Translation of Children's Books'

A special session dedicated to 'Subtitling and Translation of Children's Books' is also on the agenda. This promises to be a unique opportunity for attendees to delve deeper into the complexities of translating for a young audience. The closing ceremony will feature Rajarshi Singh from PAL Network, Vilas Chaudhari from the Goa Science Centre, and Yatish Dempo from Dempo Charities Trust.

With an expected participation from around 150 individuals, including students, academicians, teachers, and translators, the conference is set to be a landmark event in promoting the importance of translation in various sectors.