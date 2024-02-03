Goa State Pollution Control Board Mandates 200-Metre Buffer Zone for Mini India Theme Park

In a decisive move to protect the environment and prevent pollution, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has mandated a 200-metre buffer zone for the Mini India Theme Park project in Pernem taluka, Goa. The directive, positioned as a proactive step towards sustainable development, seeks to maintain the ecological balance and mitigate potential environmental impacts of the upcoming project spearheaded by BramhaCorp Theme Park LLP.
Tracing the Decision
Contrary to the Pernem Municipal Council (PMC)'s initial resolution to impose a mere 100-metre buffer zone, the GSPCB's directive aligns with the central guidelines. The decision was taken during its 157th board meeting, indicating a commitment to the preservation of the natural ecosystem surrounding the site.
The proposed area for the theme park, located adjacent to the Pernem garbage treatment plant, is marked as a buffer zone in the Regional Plan, Goa, 2021. The site's proximity to the PMC's 5 TPD waste management plant necessitated the imposition of the buffer zone.
Central Guidelines and Local Perspectives
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, an ideal buffer zone should span 500 metres. However, the extent can vary on a case-by-case basis, with a minimum of 200 metres if the facility meets certain standards. The GSPCB's decision to enforce a 200-metre buffer zone, thereby doubling the PMC's original proposition, reflects a balance between developmental objectives and environmental safeguards.
Approved by the government in June 2023, the theme park project is to be constructed by a Pune-based real estate firm. The Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (IPB) had also de-notified the buffer zone around the waste management plant, earmarking the area for investment promotion.
Community Resistance to the Project
Despite the government's approval and the IPB's nod, the project has encountered opposition from local residents. The community's concerns over the potential environmental impact of the theme park have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse around the project. The GSPCB's decision to enforce the 200-metre buffer zone is seen as a response to these concerns, demonstrating a willingness to prioritize environmental considerations over mere developmental objectives.