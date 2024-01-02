Goa Leads the Way: All Eligible Traditional Trade Practitioners Onboarded under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Goa has etched a remarkable achievement in the annals of its history by becoming the first Indian state to bring all eligible practitioners of traditional trades under the umbrella of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. This scheme, an initiative of the central government, is designed to uplift artisans and craftsmen, providing them with a slew of benefits including identity cards, skill enhancement training, financial aid for tools, and access to low-interest loans. The total number of individuals who have been onboarded to this scheme in Goa is a staggering 29,000, spread across 18 different traditional trades.

Unleashing a New Wave of Skill Upgradation

The ball is set to roll on January 4th, with tailoring being the first trade to be targeted for skill training, followed by others. To ensure widespread reach, the training will be conducted at 11 centers peppered across the state. In sync with the training launch, a job fair will also be organized to aid traditional trade practitioners in their quest for employment. This blend of skill enhancement and job assistance is aimed at bolstering the economic standing of these traditional trade practitioners.

Saluting the Masters of Craft

The inaugural event, set to take place in Margao, will have Union Minister for Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in attendance. In a heartwarming gesture of respect and recognition, master craftsmen will be honored for their exceptional skills during this event. This serves to highlight the immense contribution of these individuals to the preservation and propagation of traditional trades.

Boosting Business Prospects

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is not just about skill development and financial assistance. It also includes provisions for branding and marketing support, aimed squarely at enhancing the business prospects of small artisans. Local authorities, including panchas and sarpanchas, play a vital role in identifying beneficiaries. The registration for the scheme remains open, offering further opportunities for local craftsmen to join the fold and reap the benefits.