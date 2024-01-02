en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Goa Leads the Way: All Eligible Traditional Trade Practitioners Onboarded under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Goa Leads the Way: All Eligible Traditional Trade Practitioners Onboarded under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Goa has etched a remarkable achievement in the annals of its history by becoming the first Indian state to bring all eligible practitioners of traditional trades under the umbrella of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. This scheme, an initiative of the central government, is designed to uplift artisans and craftsmen, providing them with a slew of benefits including identity cards, skill enhancement training, financial aid for tools, and access to low-interest loans. The total number of individuals who have been onboarded to this scheme in Goa is a staggering 29,000, spread across 18 different traditional trades.

Unleashing a New Wave of Skill Upgradation

The ball is set to roll on January 4th, with tailoring being the first trade to be targeted for skill training, followed by others. To ensure widespread reach, the training will be conducted at 11 centers peppered across the state. In sync with the training launch, a job fair will also be organized to aid traditional trade practitioners in their quest for employment. This blend of skill enhancement and job assistance is aimed at bolstering the economic standing of these traditional trade practitioners.

Saluting the Masters of Craft

The inaugural event, set to take place in Margao, will have Union Minister for Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in attendance. In a heartwarming gesture of respect and recognition, master craftsmen will be honored for their exceptional skills during this event. This serves to highlight the immense contribution of these individuals to the preservation and propagation of traditional trades.

Boosting Business Prospects

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is not just about skill development and financial assistance. It also includes provisions for branding and marketing support, aimed squarely at enhancing the business prospects of small artisans. Local authorities, including panchas and sarpanchas, play a vital role in identifying beneficiaries. The registration for the scheme remains open, offering further opportunities for local craftsmen to join the fold and reap the benefits.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem

By Rafia Tasleem

Goan Turmeric Farmers Battle Market Challenges: A Ray of Hope in the Horizon

By Rafia Tasleem

Lifeguards Conduct Multiple New Year Rescue Operations in Goa

By Dil Bar Irshad

High Court Demands Status Report on Salpem Lake Contamination ...
@India · 7 mins
High Court Demands Status Report on Salpem Lake Contamination ...
heart comment 0
Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji
Jaishankar Talks India-China Relations: Emphasizes Realism and Mutuality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jaishankar Talks India-China Relations: Emphasizes Realism and Mutuality
Adani-Hindenburg Case: Indian Supreme Court to Pronounce Verdict

By Dil Bar Irshad

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Indian Supreme Court to Pronounce Verdict
Government Executes Major Reshuffling in Forest Department: 18 Officers Transferred and Posted

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Executes Major Reshuffling in Forest Department: 18 Officers Transferred and Posted
Latest Headlines
World News
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
24 seconds
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
43 seconds
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
48 seconds
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
53 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
53 seconds
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
54 seconds
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
54 seconds
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
55 seconds
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
57 seconds
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
21 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app