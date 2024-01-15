en English
Business

Goa Introduces Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSEs, CGTMSE Hits Loan Guarantee Milestone

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Goa Introduces Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSEs, CGTMSE Hits Loan Guarantee Milestone

In an unprecedented move to bolster micro and small enterprises (MSEs), the Goa government has launched the Goa Credit Guarantee Scheme (GCGS), also known as Mukhyamantri Saral Udyog Sahayya Yojana (MSUSY). Announced on January 11, 2024, this scheme is set to run for five years in convergence with the central Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). The goal: to facilitate collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 crore for MSEs operating within the state’s boundaries.

Comprehensive Coverage for Udyam-Registered MSEs

The GCGS offers comprehensive coverage to MSEs holding Udyam registration in Goa. These enterprises will receive guarantee coverage from two sources. Firstly, the CGTMSE will provide 75-85% coverage. Secondly, the Goa government will supplement this coverage with an additional 10-20%, totaling up to an impressive 95%.

This initiative particularly targets Udyam-registered MSEs, including those led by women, SC-ST entrepreneurs, those situated in aspirational districts, ZED-certified MSEs, units run by persons with disabilities, and enterprises promoted by agniveers.

Initial Corpus and Future Provisions

To kickstart this ambitious scheme, the Goa government has committed an initial corpus of Rs 10 crore to the CGTMSE Trust. Future provisions have also been made to extend or replenish this fund as and when necessary. Notably, all members of the CGTMSE, including diverse types of banks, are eligible to lend under this scheme.

CGTMSE’s Significant Milestone

While the GCGS takes its first steps, the CGTMSE has reached a significant milestone of its own. Within the span of merely seven months of the current fiscal year, the organization has guaranteed loans worth a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore. This achievement surpasses the Rs 1.04 lakh crore guaranteed in the entire previous fiscal year. Since coming into existence in July 2000, CGTMSE has backed a total of 76 lakh MSEs with a total credit guarantee worth an enormous Rs 5 lakh crore.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

