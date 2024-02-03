Goa Charts Remarkable Growth: GSDP Increases by 33% and Crime Detection Rate Hits 85.83%

In a recent address to the Goa legislative assembly, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai took note of the significant strides Goa has taken in terms of growth and law enforcement effectiveness. The Governor highlighted the substantial increase in Goa's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which rose by 33% in 2023 compared to the 2019-20 fiscal year. Concurrently, the per capita income witnessed a 30% surge over the same period.

Impressive Law Enforcement and Drug Control

Law enforcement in Goa has demonstrated its efficiency with a noteworthy crime detection rate of 85.83%. The state's relentless efforts in drug control have resulted in substantial drug seizures. Specifically, 159.17 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 396.35 lakh were intercepted, underscoring the effectiveness of these initiatives.

Moving Towards Digital Transformation

The state government's commitment to digital transformation was also highlighted. This commitment is exemplified by a partnership with Paytm to digitize various government sectors, promoting transparency and anti-corruption efforts. This move aligns Goa with the digital revolution sweeping across the globe.

Diversified Tourism and Geographical Indication Tags

Goa's tourism is being diversified beyond the traditional beach offerings. The state is now promoting its green environments, culture, and vibrant festivals. This diversification is aimed at attracting a broader range of tourists. Additionally, the state is also keen on protecting its unique local produce. It has successfully secured Geographical Indication (GI) tags for several items, with more applications currently under process.

Infrastructure Advancements and Sustainable Practices

Goa has seen significant infrastructure advancements, including the inauguration of the new Zuari bridge. This eight-lane cable-stayed bridge is the second longest in the country and enhances both connectivity and tourism. The Governor also noted the rise of community farming, which reflects a shift towards more sustainable agricultural practices. This shift is part of the state's goal of achieving 'Swayampurna' status.