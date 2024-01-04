GNCC’s Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders

The 60 Assam Girls Battalion of the Girls National Cadet Corps (GNCC) in Guwahati has embarked on a transformative journey, conducting a Combined Annual Training Camp at NTF, Narangi from January 2 to January 11. The camp, aimed at fostering leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility among the youth, has drawn in around 350-375 girl cadets hailing from 27 schools, colleges, and universities in Guwahati and nearby areas. The ranks of the participants span from class 9 students to third-year college students, making it a diverse congregation of young minds.

Camp’s Rigorous Training and Regimented Lifestyle

The camp is designed to provide the participants with a regimented lifestyle experience and a rich tapestry of training. This includes Range Drill, firing, and specialized skills with a focus on community living, discipline, first-aid, character, and confidence building. It’s also an eligibility criterion for A, B, and C Certificate Examinations, making it a vital step in the cadets’ journey.

Commandant’s Emphasis on Discipline and Military Lifestyle

The camp’s Commandant, Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, in his opening address, stressed the importance of discipline and the military way of life. His words served as a clarion call for the cadets, underlining the significance of the training they were about to undergo.

Competitions and Guest Lectures

In addition to physical training, the camp’s schedule includes sports, debate, art, and academic competitions that provide a balanced mix of physical and intellectual stimulation. Guest lectures on topics such as the Army, traffic management, and disaster response are also part of the schedule. These lectures, delivered by experts in their respective fields, aim at broadening the horizons of the cadets and equipping them with knowledge and skills that transcend the confines of the camp.

The overarching goal of the event is to foster transformative growth and empowerment among the cadets. It’s a platform that prepares them for future leadership roles and instills in them the values of discipline, camaraderie, and service, thereby shaping the leaders of tomorrow.