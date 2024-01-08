en English
Aviation

GMR Airports Sees Share Price Surge Amid Block Deal and Covid-19 Relief Arbitration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
GMR Airports Sees Share Price Surge Amid Block Deal and Covid-19 Relief Arbitration

In the throbbing world of finance, numbers speak volumes, and today, the chatter is all about GMR Airports Infrastructure. An air of anticipation has been swirling around the company’s share price, which witnessed an abrupt upward surge following a block deal. The shares opened at an impressive 80.15 INR on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and climbed steadily to an intraday high of 87.55 INR.

Arbitration Invocation and Covid-19 Relief

However, the financial drama doesn’t stop there. In a recent exchange filing, it was disclosed that Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)—operated by the GMR Group—has invoked arbitration against the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This move is an urgent bid for relief due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, sought under the terms of the Operation, Management, and Development Agreement (OMDA) dating back to April 4, 2006.

Refunds and Exemptions

As a result of the arbitration, DIAL has been granted a series of refunds, including interest, for payments made to the AAI from March 2020 to December 2020. In addition to these refunds, DIAL has also been granted an exemption from paying the Minimum Annual Guarantee (MAG) from January 2021 to February 2022. This exemption comes as a result of the force majeure event caused by the global pandemic.

OMDA Extension

The OMDA agreement is also set to undergo a temporal extension by one year and eleven months. This extension period directly corresponds to the duration of the exemption period granted due to the force majeure situation, providing a further testament to the seismic shocks that the Covid-19 pandemic has sent through the realm of global finance.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

