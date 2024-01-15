en English
India

Global Science Festival Kerala: A Grand Celebration of Science Begins

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
The grandeur of science is set to unfold at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) commencing today in the Life Sciences Park near Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram. With Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event, the festival is all set to mesmerize science enthusiasts for an entire month. The chief guest for the event is NASA scientist Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta, further adding to the prestige of the festival.

Immersive Science Exhibits

The festival will feature a stunning array of 51 science exhibits spread across a vast area of 25 acres within the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park. The exhibits are designed to captivate visitors with their sheer novelty and educational value. Highlights include a minuscule model of the universe, a view of Earth from the International Space Station, and a life-size model skeleton of a dinosaur.

Technology Meets Art

Embracing the latest technological advancements, the festival will offer immersive experiences with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. These technologies are integrated into the exhibit pavilions, each dedicated to a unique theme. A standout exhibit is the ‘Museum of the Moon’, an acclaimed inflatable installation by British artist Luke Jerram. This installation allows visitors to marvel at the celestial body in all its glory.

Engaging Activities and Collaborations

Starting January 20, festival-goers will also have the opportunity to engage in night sky watching and tenting activities. This adds an adventurous twist to the science exploration journey, encouraging visitors to delve deeper into the wonders of astronomy. The GSFK is organized by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) in association with various science agencies and museums. Local partners such as Kerala Sasthra Sanketika Sarvakalasala and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation have also significantly contributed to the festival.

With tickets available online and the ultimate goal of promoting science education, the festival also aims to establish a permanent science exhibition center in Thiruvananthapuram. The GSFK is indeed a celebration of science, fostering an appreciation for the subject and nurturing scientific temperaments.

India Science & Technology
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

