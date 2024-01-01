en English
Business

Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Events of significant financial and geopolitical importance have unfolded in various parts of the world, shaping the global economic and political landscape. Central to these is the decision of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank to maintain its policy rate at 25%, reflecting the government’s stance toward managing inflation and growth within the nation.

The Pulse of the Global Economy

On the financial front, foreign investments in Indian bonds reached a 6-year peak in 2023, prior to the country’s inclusion in a global index. This surge could be an indicator of growing confidence in India’s financial stability on a global scale. Concurrently, the Indian Rupee has shown modest gains, influenced by exporter and foreign bank dollar sales. Its trajectory for the early part of 2024 is anticipated to be steered by the Federal Reserve’s outlook and interventions by the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50, one of India’s benchmark stock indices, is projected to have a flat start at the beginning of 2024, with market watchers keenly observing any shifts in its performance.

Geopolitical Ties and Celebrations

In the sphere of international relations, a significant moment of diplomatic engagement transpired as the Presidents of China and the United States exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. This interaction underscores the importance of sustained engagement between the two world powers.

As the world ushered in the new year, thousands flocked to Times Square in New York for the traditional New Year ball drop, a testament to the enduring spirit of celebration and community in times of change.

Turmoil and Caution

On a more somber note, Japan was put on high alert following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that triggered a tsunami warning. The quake, which is expected to cause a 5-meter tsunami along the coast of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa, led Prime Minister Kishida to call for emergency measures.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Bank of Korea’s Governor, Rhee, expressed concern over signs of extended monetary tightening, a development that could reverberate through the South Korean economy and beyond.

Business India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

