en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India’s Export Ban

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India’s Export Ban

In a twist of events, the global rice market is grappling with an unprecedented shortage, now touted as the most severe in twenty years. This crisis has been significantly heightened by India’s enactment of an export ban on certain rice varieties. Accounting for a staggering 40% of the global rice market, India’s export constraints on broken rice, followed by a 20% duty on some exports that kicked off in September 2022, have had far-reaching implications.

India’s Export Ban: A Double-Edged Sword

Initially, the export ban extended only to broken rice. However, by July 2023, it had widened to include plain white long grain rice. The primary intention behind these measures was to safeguard domestic food security and temper local prices for consumers. Paradoxically, these actions have reverberated across the globe, causing ripples in rice-importing nations, particularly those nestled in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Global Rice Prices Skyrocket

The fallout of India’s export ban has been a sharp 15-20% spike in global rice prices. According to the International Food Policy Research Institute, this has pushed prices to a 12-year high. The crisis has left the food security of developing nations hanging in the balance, creating considerable difficulties for rice-dependent populations.

The Plight of U.S. Rice Farmers

The current rice shortage does not stop at the dining tables of developing nations. It extends to the verdant rice paddies of the United States. American rice farmers find themselves caught in a quagmire of volatile prices and escalating input costs. These challenges are in stark contrast to the global market prices for rice. To alleviate some of the burden, the U.S. Congress has stepped in, sanctioning a $250 million supplemental funding to support the beleaguered farmers.

The ongoing scenario in the global rice market has far-reaching implications. It is reshaping trade relationships, stoking concerns around food affordability, and affecting the livelihoods of millions of rice farmers worldwide. Amid the tumult, the FAO’s cereals price index fell by 15.4 percent, mirroring a well-supplied global market compared to the previous year. However, rice prices have surged by 21 percent, fueled by the El Nino weather phenomenon and India’s export restrictions.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
36 mins ago
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
On the 14th of January each year, India bursts into a riot of colors and cultural effervescence, marking the arrival of Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival. This festival, deeply rooted in the agrarian ethos of the country, signifies the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit. It hails the
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
2 hours ago
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
2 hours ago
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
1 hour ago
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
1 hour ago
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
2 hours ago
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
41 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
42 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
42 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
43 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
43 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
43 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
43 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
43 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
44 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app