en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India’s Export Bans Threaten Food Security

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India’s Export Bans Threaten Food Security

The global rice market is in the throes of a crisis unseen in two decades, with India’s export bans on certain varieties of rice exacerbating the situation. This has triggered a severe impact on food security in developing nations and sent global rice prices skyrocketing by 15 to 20 percent, reaching their highest levels in almost 12 years.

India’s Rice Export Bans

The crisis originated in September 2022 when India imposed restrictions on the export of broken rice and slapped a 20% duty on some rice varieties. By July 2023, the crisis deepened as India extended the ban to include exports of plain white long grain rice, a type frequently exported to African and Southeast Asian nations. This export ban forms part of India’s strategy to secure sufficient rice for its domestic market and mitigate rising consumer prices amidst escalating energy and fertilizer input costs.

Impact on Global Food Security

The consequences of these restrictions are far-reaching, particularly for developing nations heavily reliant on Indian rice. With India holding a 40% share in global rice shipments, its export bans have raised serious concerns about global food security. The resulting surge in prices has pushed many to the brink, with the poorest communities being hit the hardest.

U.S. Rice Farmers and Global Trade Relationships

American rice farmers are not immune to this crisis. They grapple with volatile rice prices and struggle to compete with subsidized foreign markets. In response, Congress has approved $250 million in supplemental funding to support them. However, this crisis has underscored the complexity of global trade relationships and the delicate balance between supporting domestic agriculture and contributing to global food security.

In conclusion, while India’s export bans seek to protect its domestic market, they have catalyzed a global rice crisis with significant ramifications. This precarious situation serves as a stark reminder of the trade-offs inherent in export bans and their profound consequences on food security, trade relationships, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers worldwide.

0
Africa Agriculture India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
10 mins ago
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
The African National Congress (ANC), commemorating its 112th birthday, finds itself at a crossroads. Historically, this event was a beacon of celebration and unity, a symbol of the party’s roots as a liberation movement advocating for fundamental political, social, and economic changes. Yet, the party’s current state tells a different tale, one of disconnect between
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
US and Africa Reach Preliminary Deal to Extend Duty-Free Trade Access
35 mins ago
US and Africa Reach Preliminary Deal to Extend Duty-Free Trade Access
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
46 mins ago
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins ago
Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict
Coinbase Expands into Africa, Ushering in a New Era of Financial Freedom
26 mins ago
Coinbase Expands into Africa, Ushering in a New Era of Financial Freedom
Unresolved Pothole Crisis in South Africa's Free State Region: Technology and Infrastructure at Odds
31 mins ago
Unresolved Pothole Crisis in South Africa's Free State Region: Technology and Infrastructure at Odds
Latest Headlines
World News
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
2 mins
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
6 mins
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
6 mins
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
7 mins
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
7 mins
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
7 mins
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
7 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app