en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Global Rice Crisis: India’s Export Bans Stir Market Turmoil

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Global Rice Crisis: India’s Export Bans Stir Market Turmoil

In the unfolding dynamics of the global rice market, a crisis of unprecedented magnitude looms. The world grapples with the most severe shortage of this essential grain in two decades, the epicenter of which is traced back to India’s unexpected export bans. With rice serving as a crucial staple for over half the world’s population, this critical scarcity poses a substantial threat to global food security, especially for developing nations heavily reliant on India’s rice exports.

India’s Export Bans: A Dominos Effect

India’s restrictions were first imposed in September 2022, starting with a ban on exports of broken rice and a 20% duty on some other rice varieties. In July 2023, another jolt hit the market with a ban on exports of plain white long grain rice. Considering India’s significant contribution to the global rice market—accounting for a whopping 40%—these bans have triggered a domino effect. As a consequence, rice prices have surged by an alarming 15% to 20%, reaching their highest levels in almost 12 years.

The Detrimental Impact on Developing Nations

This sudden price leap threatens to make rice—a dietary mainstay—unaffordable for consumers in developing countries. The ripple effects of these bans extend beyond mere economics, disrupting food trade relations, and affecting the livelihoods of millions of farmers worldwide. As the world grapples with this crisis, the plight of these farmers is a testament to the human cost of such market disruptions.

U.S. Rice Farmers on the Edge

Across the globe in the United States, rice farmers are caught in the crossfire of volatile global rice prices and escalating input costs. Despite the relative market stability of rice compared to other agricultural commodities, maintaining profitability is a challenge. In a bid to support these beleaguered farmers, Congress has passed $250 million in supplemental funding, a crucial lifeline to prevent them from teetering on the brink of financial ruin.

India’s rationale behind these export bans is to safeguard adequate rice for the domestic market and suppress prices for local consumers. However, the adverse global repercussions of this move are undeniable. The question remains: Can India strike a balance between its domestic needs and its global trade responsibilities? The answer will be key to the future of the global rice market and, ultimately, global food security.

0
Agriculture Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
India Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities: A Strategic Approach to Food Security
India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a strategic move, has announced that the country will maintain its export restrictions on key commodities including wheat, rice, and sugar. The decision underscores the government’s cautious stance in ensuring domestic availability of essential foodstuffs amidst fluctuating global market dynamics and potential supply chain disruptions. Preserving
India Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities: A Strategic Approach to Food Security
Global Rice Shortage Intensified by India's Export Bans Affects Food Security
1 hour ago
Global Rice Shortage Intensified by India's Export Bans Affects Food Security
India Retains Export Curbs on Key Commodities: A Move to Ensure Domestic Food Security
1 hour ago
India Retains Export Curbs on Key Commodities: A Move to Ensure Domestic Food Security
EU's Growing Dependence on Russian Fertilizers: A Cause for Concern?
6 mins ago
EU's Growing Dependence on Russian Fertilizers: A Cause for Concern?
PM Modi Participates in Makar Sankranti Celebrations by Feeding Cows at Residence
58 mins ago
PM Modi Participates in Makar Sankranti Celebrations by Feeding Cows at Residence
AI Transforming the Agriculture Industry: Applications and Future Prospects
1 hour ago
AI Transforming the Agriculture Industry: Applications and Future Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
1 min
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
1 min
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
2 mins
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
3 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
4 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
5 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
6 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
6 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
6 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
10 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
53 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app