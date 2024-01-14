en English
Business

Global Rice Crisis: India’s Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Global Rice Crisis: India’s Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring

In the midst of a global crunch, the rice market is facing its most significant crisis in two decades. The world is grappling with an acute shortage, a situation exacerbated by India’s strategic export restrictions. Accounting for a whopping 40% of the global rice market, India’s export ban has struck a severe blow to the food security of developing nations that heavily rely on its supply.

India’s Rice Export Ban: A Double-Edged Sword

India’s move to secure its domestic supplies and stabilize prices has led to a series of export restrictions. In September 2022, the nation banned the export of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of certain rice varieties. The following year, in July 2023, a ban was slapped on the exports of plain white long grain rice. While these measures were aimed at ensuring the availability of rice for the Indian populace and to keep domestic rice prices in check, they have sent ripples through the international market.

Global Rice Prices Soar

The impact of India’s export restrictions has been felt far and wide. According to the International Food Policy Research Institute, global rice prices have spiked by a staggering 15 to 20%, hitting their highest levels in almost 12 years. This surge has not only affected consumer pockets but has also triggered concerns around food security and market stability.

US Farmers Bear the Brunt

The crisis is not confined to developing nations. US rice farmers are also grappling with the fallout from these volatile prices. Rising input costs for energy and fertilizer have compounded their difficulties, leading Congress to pass $250 million in supplemental funding to aid them. This situation is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of the global food market and the far-reaching implications of a single nation’s policies.

As the crisis unfolds, the global rice market stands at a crossroads, with the affordability of food, trade relationships, and livelihoods of millions of farmers hanging in the balance. The repercussions of this crisis reiterate the need for a globally coordinated response to ensure food security and market stability.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

