Global Propylene Glycol Market: A Year of Diverse Trends and Fluctuations

In 2023, the global propylene glycol market experienced a rollercoaster of trends in different regions. This colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic organic compound, known for its solvency and safety for human consumption, saw its fortunes wax and wane in markets from Asia to Europe and North America.

Asia: A Market of Fluctuations

In Asia, the year kicked off with low-cost raw materials providing a boost for the propylene glycol market. The ripple effect was felt in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, which enjoyed a period of growth. However, as the year progressed, India's restrictions on imports cast a long shadow, negatively impacting prices across the region.

Europe: A Downward Trend

Over in Europe, propylene glycol prices took a hit. The trio of decreased feedstock costs, a surplus of supplies, and reduced demand from the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries resulted in a downturn. The market, once buoyant, found itself grappling with falling prices.

North America: A Tale of Two Halves

North America's propylene glycol market story, on the other hand, was one of initial volatility followed by stabilization. Consistent demand set the stage for a price increase. However, the second quarter brought a downturn as the downstream market grappled with demand challenges.

Market Insights and Analysis

Propylene glycol's industrial applications are wide and varied. They include antifreeze and de-icing solutions, food preservatives and solvents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, resins, plastics, and as a carrier for flavors and fragrances. An incident in Uzbekistan, where cough syrups linked to deaths contained propylene glycol from a Delhi-based company, led the Indian government to order pharma producers to halt the use of propylene glycol from that supplier.

