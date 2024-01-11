Global Conflicts Impact Goa’s Tourism, Domestic Sector Shines

In the heart of the subcontinent, the coastal state of Goa has long been a hub for tourists seeking a blend of sun-soaked beaches and rich cultural heritage. Yet, global conflicts have cast a shadow over this vibrant destination, triggering a decline in arrivals from certain international regions. The state’s Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, recently addressed this issue, shedding light on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia on Goa’s tourism industry.

Tourism in the Crossfire of Global Conflicts

Speaking at the launch of new tourism initiatives, Khaunte revealed a marked decrease in visitors from Russia, Ukraine, and Israel — countries embroiled in ongoing conflicts. The minister’s remarks underline how geopolitical tussles can ripple across the globe, influencing sectors seemingly unrelated to the epicenter of the conflict.

A Silver Lining in Domestic Tourism

Despite the decline in international arrivals, Khaunte reported an uptick in overall tourist numbers compared to the previous year. This increase, he noted, is attributable to a surge in domestic tourism. However, he pointed out a disparity in the duration of stay between international and domestic visitors, with the former typically staying for eight days compared to the latter’s four.

Looking Towards a Brighter Tourism Future

Undeterred by the current challenges, Khaunte expressed optimism for the future of Goa’s tourism industry. He unveiled plans to elevate the sector’s contribution to the state’s GDP from 16% to a robust 20-24% over the next three years. The Goa government, he shared, is actively promoting unique tourism destinations within the state to attract more visitors and compensate for the reduced inflow from the affected countries. Their strategy, it seems, is to turn the tide of adversity into an opportunity for growth and diversification.