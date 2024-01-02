Global and Indian Strategic Issues: A 2023 Retrospective

As 2023 concludes, a reflective gaze upon the global and Indian strategic arena paints a canvas of challenges and opportunities. The year echoed with the drumbeats of persistent conflicts, the most prominent being the prolonged war in Ukraine. This enduring battle not only underlined the weakening of traditional defense systems, such as the Gaza barrier, but also highlighted the need for realistic objectives and the limitations of kinetic force in conflict resolution.

Weaponry: Technological Advancements and Human Element

Technological advancements in weaponry displayed both their potential and limitations. The escalating arms race demanded greater attention to nuclear security, particularly in light of Ukraine’s past disarmament. The prospect of more countries seeking nuclear capabilities loomed large. However, amidst the cold steel of tech-infused warfare, the warmth of the human element, like the Indian Army’s high-altitude capabilities, proved its continued relevance.

(Read Also: India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Special Broadcast)

Global Alliances and Economic Contests

Alliances such as NATO, while still holding significance, showed limited effectiveness in managing global conflicts. The year also saw the rise of economic contests that are poised to shape global dynamics. Energy and connectivity corridors emerged as major points of contention, underscoring the deepening intertwining of economic and security issues.

India: Border Standoff and Regional Issues

For India, the year ended with the border standoff with China remaining unresolved, with both sides firmly entrenching their positions. China’s strategic maneuvers in neighboring countries, notably Bhutan, and its renaming of regions in Arunachal Pradesh, reflected its long-term strategic intentions. India grappled with regional issues with neighboring countries and internal security challenges, including drone incursions and shifts in insurgency trends in Kashmir.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market: A Bullish Outlook for 2024 Amid Global Cues and Domestic Stability)

Looking Ahead: India’s Strategic Goals

As India steps into 2024, it must prioritize protecting its interests in Bhutan, the region, and domestically. The hope is that India will make significant progress on its national security strategy and theater commands, thereby bolstering its defense and strategic capabilities in the face of regional and global challenges.

Read More