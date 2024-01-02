en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Global and Indian Strategic Issues: A 2023 Retrospective

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Global and Indian Strategic Issues: A 2023 Retrospective

As 2023 concludes, a reflective gaze upon the global and Indian strategic arena paints a canvas of challenges and opportunities. The year echoed with the drumbeats of persistent conflicts, the most prominent being the prolonged war in Ukraine. This enduring battle not only underlined the weakening of traditional defense systems, such as the Gaza barrier, but also highlighted the need for realistic objectives and the limitations of kinetic force in conflict resolution.

Weaponry: Technological Advancements and Human Element

Technological advancements in weaponry displayed both their potential and limitations. The escalating arms race demanded greater attention to nuclear security, particularly in light of Ukraine’s past disarmament. The prospect of more countries seeking nuclear capabilities loomed large. However, amidst the cold steel of tech-infused warfare, the warmth of the human element, like the Indian Army’s high-altitude capabilities, proved its continued relevance.

(Read Also: India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Special Broadcast)

Global Alliances and Economic Contests

Alliances such as NATO, while still holding significance, showed limited effectiveness in managing global conflicts. The year also saw the rise of economic contests that are poised to shape global dynamics. Energy and connectivity corridors emerged as major points of contention, underscoring the deepening intertwining of economic and security issues.

India: Border Standoff and Regional Issues

For India, the year ended with the border standoff with China remaining unresolved, with both sides firmly entrenching their positions. China’s strategic maneuvers in neighboring countries, notably Bhutan, and its renaming of regions in Arunachal Pradesh, reflected its long-term strategic intentions. India grappled with regional issues with neighboring countries and internal security challenges, including drone incursions and shifts in insurgency trends in Kashmir.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market: A Bullish Outlook for 2024 Amid Global Cues and Domestic Stability)

Looking Ahead: India’s Strategic Goals

As India steps into 2024, it must prioritize protecting its interests in Bhutan, the region, and domestically. The hope is that India will make significant progress on its national security strategy and theater commands, thereby bolstering its defense and strategic capabilities in the face of regional and global challenges.

Read More

0
Analysis Conflict & Defence India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Evolution Over Transformation: Insights from Pharmaceutical Consulting Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Avanos Medical Stock Performance Analysis: A Look Beyond ROE

By Muhammad Jawad

ManpowerGroup: An Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Unraveling January: A Deep Dive into Stock Market Trends

By Ebenezer Mensah

Lancaster Colony: High ROE, Limited Profit Reinvestment Impede Growth ...
@Analysis · 2 hours
Lancaster Colony: High ROE, Limited Profit Reinvestment Impede Growth ...
heart comment 0
Leones’ Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina

By Salman Khan

Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
New Year Tragedies: Traffic Accidents Claim Lives Across the Country

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Tragedies: Traffic Accidents Claim Lives Across the Country
Australia’s Top CEOs Spotlight Under-Appreciated Business Risks

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Top CEOs Spotlight Under-Appreciated Business Risks
Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action

By BNN Correspondents

Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action
Latest Headlines
World News
China Approves First Perioperative Therapy for Lung Cancer: A Milestone for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
43 seconds
China Approves First Perioperative Therapy for Lung Cancer: A Milestone for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Junshi Biosciences Breaks Ground with First Approved Perioperative Lung Cancer Therapy in China
1 min
Junshi Biosciences Breaks Ground with First Approved Perioperative Lung Cancer Therapy in China
Weight Loss Apps vs. Traditional Methods: A Comparative Analysis
1 min
Weight Loss Apps vs. Traditional Methods: A Comparative Analysis
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
2 mins
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
Perspective Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with 'Theranostics'
2 mins
Perspective Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with 'Theranostics'
RAPT Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
RAPT Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent Care at Impasse over Reimbursement Rates
2 mins
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent Care at Impasse over Reimbursement Rates
Shrewsbury Town Defender George Nurse Secures Two-Year Contract Extension Amidst Injury Recovery
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defender George Nurse Secures Two-Year Contract Extension Amidst Injury Recovery
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app