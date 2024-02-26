Gitam University and AP MedTech Zone Forge Innovative Path in Healthcare with Lactic Acid-Based Stents

In a groundbreaking move that could redefine the landscape of cardiovascular treatments, Gitam Deemed-to-be University in Visakhapatnam has teamed up with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to embark on a pioneering project focused on developing lactic acid-based stents. This collaboration, as announced by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dayananda Siddavattam, aims not only to innovate within the realm of medical devices but also to address the significant challenges posed by traditional metallic stents, including long-term complications and the risk of rejection by the body's immune system.

A Step Towards Safer Cardiovascular Interventions

The partnership represents a significant leap forward in the quest for safer and more effective cardiovascular interventions. Lactic acid-based stents promise a future where patients can receive treatments that are less likely to provoke an immune response, potentially reducing the risk of complications and improving long-term outcomes. This initiative is not just about creating a new type of stent but about rethinking how medical devices interact with the human body, ensuring they work in harmony rather than at odds.

Expanding Horizons: Beyond Stents

However, the collaboration between Gitam University and AMTZ extends beyond the realm of stents. The university is also joining forces with Pfizer on drug discovery, concentrating on monoclonal antibody- and protein-based drugs. These efforts are particularly focused on combating antimicrobial resistance, a growing global health concern, especially from ESKAPE pathogens. Furthermore, Gitam University is enhancing its research capabilities by establishing the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) research centres in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with an investment of Rs 100 crore. This initiative aims to foster a robust research ecosystem by involving top talent from premier institutions and dedicating faculty as fellows for research.

Preparing the Next Generation of Biomedical Engineers

Looking to the future, Gitam University is also set to launch a biomedical engineering course from the 2024-25 academic year. This new course aims to prepare students for cutting-edge careers in biomedical devices, leveraging Visakhapatnam's unique coastal location for diverse ecosystem research and practical experience opportunities at AMTZ. This strategic move not only underlines the university's commitment to innovation in healthcare but also its dedication to equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in this rapidly evolving field.

In conclusion, the partnership between Gitam University and Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone signifies a bold step towards reimagining healthcare solutions. Through its focus on developing lactic acid-based stents and its collaborations in drug discovery and research, the initiative represents a holistic approach to tackling some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today. With the launch of its biomedical engineering course, Gitam University is also ensuring that the next generation of professionals is ready to contribute to this exciting and important field.