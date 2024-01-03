GITAM School of Technology Hosts Informative Workshop on ‘Tunneling’

With a focus on shedding light on the intricacies of tunneling and underground spaces, the GITAM School of Technology in Hyderabad, in association with the Institution of Engineers (India) Student Chapter, orchestrated a one-day workshop on ‘Tunneling.’ The event was held in an endeavor to equip students with knowledge and insights directly from industry stalwarts.

Insights from Industry Leaders

M Bharat, the President of GITAM, inaugurated the workshop. He addressed the gathering, emphasizing the pivotal role of engineers in the exponential infrastructure growth that India is witnessing. Bharat urged students to remain updated with the latest technological trends. He specifically highlighted the impact of Artificial Intelligence on traditional computer science jobs and accentuated the significance of core engineering fields in nation-building.

Outlook on India’s Future Development

As part of the workshop, S.K. Chaurasia from NMDC Ltd shared his perspective on India’s development trajectory by 2040. His insights offered students a glimpse of the future, helping them understand the potential growth areas and industries they could contribute to.

Case Study of Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation

Cyriac Joseph from Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd presented a riveting case study on the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation in Uttarakhand. This real-world example helped students comprehend the practical challenges and the need for innovative solutions in such situations.

Expertise on Geotechnical Investigations

Prof. D.V. Reddy shared his expertise on geotechnical investigations, providing students with valuable knowledge about the technical aspects of tunneling and underground space development. The session was an enlightening experience for the young minds, who are the future of India’s engineering fraternity.

The workshop, attended by students and faculty from GITAM and other educational institutions in Hyderabad, proved to be an effective knowledge-sharing platform. Contributions from various dignitaries enriched the event, offering students the opportunity to learn directly from experts about tunneling and underground space development.