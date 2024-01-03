GITAM Business School’s ‘Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya’ Aims to Inspire Responsible Businesses

In an endeavor to inspire future business leaders, GITAM Business School in Visakhapatnam has announced the organization of its national-level student fest, ‘Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya’ (GEM-24), scheduled for January 10th and 11th. The announcement was made by the School Dean, Raja P. Pappu, who extended an invitation to students from all business schools in India.

Building Responsible Organisations

The theme for this year’s fest is ‘Kartavya- Building Responsible Organisations.’ The event aims to encourage students to build responsible businesses with a solid ethical foundation, capable of contributing positively to society. The fest will feature a broad spectrum of both management and non-management events and competitions. Renowned CEOs and industry professionals will grace the event, lending their valuable insights and serving as judges.

Learning and Networking Opportunities

Indukuri Sindhu Varma, the student CEO of GEM-24, underscored the manifold educational opportunities available through the event. According to Varma, the fest will not only provide a platform for students to showcase their talents but will also offer invaluable networking opportunities with industry professionals.

A Spectrum of Events

In addition to the primary events, GEM-24 will also host a range of auxiliary activities. The GEM premier league 2024, comprising various sports competitions, will take place from January 5th to 9th. The fest will conclude with a cultural night on January 11th, promising an evening filled with entertainment. Other activities slated for the fest include mini reel magic, brand whiz quest, and a riddle trail. Winners of the competitions will be awarded cash prizes and certificates, further incentivizing participation.