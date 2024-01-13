Gita Press Grapples with ‘Ramcharitmanas’ Shortage Amid Rising Demand for Ram Mandir Ceremony

Gita Press, a revered publishing house in Gorakhpur, is grappling with an unprecedented shortage of the Hindu scripture ‘Ramcharitmanas’, prompted by a surge in demand ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The ceremony, a significant religious event symbolizing the consecration of the Ram Mandir, has amplified the demand for this seminal work of Hindu literature, which portrays the life and principles of Lord Rama.

Unprecedented Demand Overwhelms Gita Press

Gita Press, renowned for making religious texts accessible and affordable, has been facing challenges in meeting the escalating demand for ‘Ramcharitmanas’. The manager of the press, Lalmani Tiwari, cites limited infrastructure and space as the primary reasons behind the struggle. The trustee of the publisher, Devidayal Agarwal, highlighted the necessity for a larger area to enable mass production of the religious text. The demand has skyrocketed in the past six months, outpacing the press’s ability to meet supply targets in its existing setup.

Implications of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for January 22, attracting devotees and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, from various walks of life. This ceremony is expected to further exacerbate the existing shortage, as ‘Ramcharitmanas’ holds a profound significance in Hindu culture, especially during major religious events.

Reflections on the Cultural Importance of ‘Ramcharitmanas’

The shortage at Gita Press underscores the deep-rooted importance of ‘Ramcharitmanas’ in Hindu culture, a revered text that has rendered the story of Ramayana accessible to the common people. This epic poem, composed by Tulsidas in Awadhi language, is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. The shortage is not only a testament to the text’s cultural significance but also reflects the vital role of Gita Press in disseminating Hindu religious texts to the masses.

This shortage, the first of its kind in 50 years, has thrown light on the anticipation and heightened interest surrounding the Ram Mandir ceremony, marking a historic point in the cultural and spiritual landscape of India.